Semmy Lee is a textile print/pattern designer based in Seoul.

She studied Textile Design in the UK and Textile Engineering & Fashion Design in Korea. Through the cross-disciplinary studies in a textile, fashion, design, and engineering, she developed a thorough understanding of textile.

She specialised in digital print at Chelsea College of Arts and Designs in London where she focused on drawings mixed with her special mood and delicacy. She likes to use various mediums for drawings, collages, mark makings, and paintings. Her creative approach to design development made her designs unique, interesting and trend-setting.

Her works have been featured on Craft UK magazine and sold to various clients, including Louis Vuitton.

Her fascination with pattern design drives her to design for fashion, homewares, and ceramics.