현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

호미파이 홈페이지를 가장 최적화된 상태에서 사용하시려면 다른 브라우저를 다운로드해주세요. 아이콘을 누르시면 무료 다운로드가 시작됩니다.

공간
전문가
매거진
DIY
전문가 등록하기
프리미엄
로그 아웃
SL design
디자이너 in Seoul
소개 3프로젝트 (3) 0아이디어 북 (0)
리뷰 (0)
edit edit in admin 리뷰 요청 새로운 프로젝트
리뷰 요청 프로필 수정

프로젝트

새로운 프로젝트
  • Go 프리미엄
    • Urban Geometry :Pale Blue Apartment in Seoul, SL design SL design 거실액세서리 & 장식 아마 / 리넨 파랑
    Urban Geometry :Pale Blue Apartment in Seoul
    Element Study Series: Block, SL design SL design 가정 용품직물
    Element Study Series: Block, SL design SL design 가정 용품직물
    Element Study Series: Block, SL design SL design 가정 용품직물
    +2
    Element Study Series: Block
    Element Study Series :Ginkgo , SL design SL design 가정 용품직물 천연 섬유
    Element Study Series :Ginkgo , SL design SL design 가정 용품직물
    Element Study Series :Ginkgo , SL design SL design 가정 용품직물
    +1
    Element Study Series :Ginkgo

    Semmy Lee is a textile print/pattern designer based in Seoul.

    She studied Textile Design in the UK and Textile Engineering & Fashion Design in Korea. Through the cross-disciplinary studies in a textile, fashion, design, and engineering, she developed a thorough understanding of textile.

    She specialised in digital print at Chelsea College of Arts and Designs in London where she focused on drawings mixed with her special mood and delicacy. She likes to use various mediums for drawings, collages, mark makings, and paintings. Her creative approach to design development made her designs unique, interesting and trend-setting.

    Her works have been featured on Craft UK magazine and sold to various clients, including Louis Vuitton.

    Her fascination with pattern design drives her to design for fashion, homewares, and ceramics.

    서비스 지역
    Seoul
    주소
    A 3407, Galleria Palace, Jamsildong, Songpagu
    05553 Seoul
    대한민국
    +82-1040941044 www.swayinglily.com
      Add SEO element