ElleSilk
가구 및 액세서리 in Portland
    • Silk Duvet Cover, ElleSilk ElleSilk 침실직물 실크 화이트
    Silk Duvet Cover

    ElleSilk.com is the leading specialist in silk bedding and silk sleepwear of the finest quality. Silk is not only the ultimate in luxury; it is naturally hypoallergenic, helps regulate body temperature and is renowned for its health giving benefits for the skin and hair.

    ElleSilk.com now offers a complete bedding & bed linen range including silk filled duvets, pillows and mattress toppers and a range of silk bed linen, silk pillowcases, 100% silk blankets and throws, and a range of silk sleepwear.

    서비스
    서비스 지역
    주소
    6620 NE 79th Ct STE 4, Multnomah Portland, OR
    97218-2862 Portland
    미국
    +1-5039849123 www.ellesilk.com
