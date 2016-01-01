HJL Studio is a professional design and build practice in the field of architecture and interior design that provides progressive, yet functional design solutions tailored to each client's needs. Based in Seoul, Korea, HJL Studio was established by Heejae Lee on the grounds that a "good" design is one that maximizes a clients resources and becomes an asset, not a liability.

Working closely with skilled professionals, we provide our clients with a design solution that is trendy while still being timeless in appearance. Our practice serves our clients on a very personal, yet professional level and strives to find the best design solution in which artistic innovation meets practical functionality.