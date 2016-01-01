현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

HJL STUDIO
실내 건축가 in 서울시 용산구
    HJL Studio is a professional design and build practice in the field of architecture and interior design that provides progressive, yet functional design solutions tailored to each client's needs.  Based in Seoul, Korea, HJL Studio was established by Heejae Lee on the grounds that a "good" design is one that maximizes a clients resources and becomes an asset, not a liability.
    Working closely with skilled professionals, we provide our clients with a design solution that is trendy while still being timeless in appearance. Our practice serves our clients on a very personal, yet professional level and strives to find the best design solution in which artistic innovation meets practical functionality.

    서비스
    인테리어 디자인 및 시공 전문 업체 / Interior architecture and construction firm
    서비스 지역
    전국 서울시
    주소
    04427 서울시 용산구
    대한민국
    +82-27945808 www.hjlstudio.com

