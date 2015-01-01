수상건축은 박태상, 조수영 2인 공동대표체제의 건축설계사무소이다. 대개 현존하는 체계를 관찰하고 탐구하는 것으로 작업을 시작한다. 그러나 체계의 관습적인 사용을 거부하며 현실의 수다한 조건들이 단일한 건축적 개념으로 통합되기를 바란다. 아이디어의 실현이 아닌 현실의 개념화. 수상건축의 목표이다.

studio_suspicion is an architectural design office. Our project usually begins by observing and exploring existing systems. But we hope that the conditions of the reality, which refuse the conventional use of the system, are integrated into a single architectural concept. Not the realization of ideas, but the conceptualization of reality. That is our goal.