현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

호미파이 홈페이지를 가장 최적화된 상태에서 사용하시려면 다른 브라우저를 다운로드해주세요. 아이콘을 누르시면 무료 다운로드가 시작됩니다.

공간
전문가
매거진
DIY
전문가 등록하기
프리미엄
로그 아웃
수상건축
건축가 in 서울
소개 3프로젝트 (3) 1아이디어 북 (1)
리뷰 (0)
edit edit in admin 리뷰 요청 새로운 프로젝트
리뷰 요청 프로필 수정

프로젝트

새로운 프로젝트
  • Go 프리미엄
    • 양재천 소슬집 素璱集 stay_soar, 수상건축 수상건축 다가구 주택 화이트
    양재천 소슬집 素璱集 stay_soar, 수상건축 수상건축 다가구 주택 화이트
    양재천 소슬집 素璱集 stay_soar, 수상건축 수상건축 다가구 주택 화이트
    +22
    양재천 소슬집 素璱集 stay_soar
    사근동 기운집 氣運集, 수상건축 수상건축 모던스타일 주택
    사근동 기운집 氣運集, 수상건축 수상건축 모던스타일 주택
    사근동 기운집 氣運集, 수상건축 수상건축 모던스타일 주택
    +31
    사근동 기운집 氣運集
    자작나무 ㄱ집 / Birch House, 수상건축 수상건축 미니멀리스트 창문 & 문
    자작나무 ㄱ집 / Birch House, 수상건축 수상건축 미니멀리스트 거실
    자작나무 ㄱ집 / Birch House, 수상건축 수상건축 미니멀리스트 주방
    +17
    자작나무 ㄱ집 / Birch House

    수상건축은 박태상, 조수영 2인 공동대표체제의 건축설계사무소이다. 대개 현존하는 체계를 관찰하고 탐구하는 것으로 작업을 시작한다. 그러나 체계의 관습적인 사용을 거부하며 현실의 수다한 조건들이 단일한 건축적 개념으로 통합되기를 바란다. 아이디어의 실현이 아닌 현실의 개념화. 수상건축의 목표이다.

    studio_suspicion is an architectural design office. Our project usually begins by observing and exploring existing systems. But we hope that the conditions of the reality, which refuse the conventional use of the system, are integrated into a single architectural concept. Not the realization of ideas, but the conceptualization of reality. That is our goal.

    주소
    02446 서울
    대한민국
    +82-7042044218 www.suspicion.co.kr

    최근 homify 에디터에 의해 언급됨

      Add SEO element