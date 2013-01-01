법적 소유권

1. 화실에 벽돌문양의 [특수합금] 주물(15T) 및 화실 입구의 상하면(上下面)에 [공기흐름 유도판]=[그을음제거 안내판] (특허제품)

2. 고열에 안전한 이중 장치 (타공망 또는 겉 커버에 닿아도 안전함)

3. 화실에 에어탱크 식 미세한 구멍과 공기 뒷판 + 외부공기 통로관 (내부공기, 외부공기를 자유로 선택 조절)

4. 튼튼한 4중격자 구조 + 재받이 근처의 공기조절장치가 간편하고 탁월함.

5. 화실 후면에서의 다중입체 분사식 점화방식(장작이 뒤에서 발화됨) + 뎀퍼 조절장치 장착.

6. 삼중에어커튼 장치 특허 (세라믹 유리에 그을음 청결선 및 회사 로고) - - 벽난로 몸체와 유리도어 사이에 공기 차단막(인체에 해로운 석면판, 유리섬유판)이 없는 세계 최초로 인체에 무해한 무공해 청정 벽난로의 시작입니다. 대기오염을 획기적으로 제거한 현시대의 최상의 벽난로입니다. 그을음 없는 신기한 현상을 체험하세요!

7. 연소시간(버닝 타임) : 12시간 이상(불타기 시작하여 숯불이 남아있는 시간~급기장치를 닫았을 때)

8. 중량 및 열산출량(발열량) : 220KG, 약 13,000kcal/hr (1BTU=0.252kcal)

9. 3중연도 직경 : 단연도 170Ø(mm), 이중연도 내경 210Ø 외경 270Ø

※ 벽난로 및 연도 : 전제품 Made in KOREA (파워앤파워 자체 제작)

---------------------------

참고 : KW는 열량의 단위가 아니고, 전력 등의 힘(일)의 단위입니다. (시간당 BTU x 0.293 = Watt)(860cal=1w)

유사품이나 짝퉁에 주의하세요!

----------------------------



1. [special compound metal]’s cast-iron ware(15mm) of brick pattern + [airflow leading plate]=[guideboard of soot-removal] at the upper & lower side of entrance in the fire box (patent commodity)

2. [double install] safe enough for high heat (safe when touch with covering at surface)

3. air tank way – micro holes in the fire box and air-backboard + + passageway pipe of outside-air (control choosing freely inside-air or outside-air)

4. strong lattice structure of the quadruplex + air conditioning system near the ashpan – simple and excellent

5. multiplex cubic jet method of the ignition at the back in the fire box (the fire starts from the back in the fire box) + install damper control device

6. patent of the triple air-curtain device (clean line and company logo at the ceramic glass) - - It is the beginning of the fireplace, which is unharmful to human bodies, that have not [the isolation-curtain](the asbestos-plate, the glass fiber-plate, that is harmful to human bodies ) in an interval between fireplace body and glass door.

It is the best fireplace in the present time, that get rid of air pollution epochally.

7. burning time – over 12 hours (remained charcoal fire from the burning beginning ~ when closed air supply install)

8. weight & heat output per unit of hour(calorific value) : 220KG, about 13,000kcal/hr (1BTU=0.252kcal)(0.293BTU/hr = Watt)(860cal=1w)

9. triple chimney(stovepipe) diameter : single chimney 170Ø(mm), dual chimney caliber 210Ø outside diameter 270Ø

※ fireplaces & chimney : all products Made in KOREA (the inside manufacture in [Power & Power])



------------------------

장인정신과 미적 예술정신으로 벽난로를 생산하는 우리 [파워앤파워]는 벽난로 관련 모든 제품을 종합 생산, 공급합니다. 특히 벽난로 전용, 찜질방 전용, 보일러(바닥난방)용 등의 특화를 이뤄 소비자들에게 공급하고 있습니다. 고객 여러분의 필요한 요구를 헤아리고 아름답고, 풍요롭고 실용적인 벽난로 제품으로 보답하겠습니다.

We [power & power] product fireplaces with technical spirit and aesthetic artistic mentality, and we synthetically product, supplies all commodity regarding fireplaces. Specially, we are supplying to consumers such as special useing fireplaces, health spa-rooms, boilers (floor heatings) etc., that we achieved technical specializing. We considerate consumer's needing desires, and we will respond to beautiful, plenteous, practical fireplace products.