현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

호미파이 홈페이지를 가장 최적화된 상태에서 사용하시려면 다른 브라우저를 다운로드해주세요. 아이콘을 누르시면 무료 다운로드가 시작됩니다.

공간
전문가
매거진
DIY
전문가 등록하기
프리미엄
로그 아웃
쿤(KOON)
홈 스테이징 in Seoul, Korea
소개 1프로젝트 (1) 0아이디어 북 (0)
리뷰 (0)
edit edit in admin 리뷰 요청 새로운 프로젝트
리뷰 요청 프로필 수정

프로젝트

새로운 프로젝트
  • Go 프리미엄
    • Kids room set, 쿤(KOON) 쿤(KOON) 아이 방침대 & 유아용 침대
    Kids room set, 쿤(KOON) 쿤(KOON) 아이 방침대 & 유아용 침대
    Kids room set, 쿤(KOON) 쿤(KOON) 아이 방침대 & 유아용 침대
    +7
    Kids room set

    단순한 기능성과 심미성의 만족에 그치지 않고,
    사용자가 제품을 사용하면서 느끼는 감각적인 즐거움과 재미까지 고려한 '차이(Difference)' 가 있는 디자인.  바로 디자인 전문회사  쿤(KOON) 이 제안하는 모든 브랜드의 공통적인 색깔입니다.

    FUN&FUNCTION

    Every single item we crete is always united by the idea 'FUN&FUNCTION'. Through the playful application of humour in our design solutions, we suggest designs with 'difference' as appealing to the mind as to the eye.  We have currently launched a number of brand new designs for our 'Little KooN' line- consists of kids spcialty furniture, not prescriptive, but multifunctional and more playful.

    서비스 지역
    Seoul,Korea
    주소
    B1F, KooN, 9-7, Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu
    135-949 Seoul, Korea
    대한민국
    +82-25569828 koonstore.com

    최근 homify 에디터에 의해 언급됨

      Add SEO element