단순한 기능성과 심미성의 만족에 그치지 않고,

사용자가 제품을 사용하면서 느끼는 감각적인 즐거움과 재미까지 고려한 '차이(Difference)' 가 있는 디자인. 바로 디자인 전문회사 쿤(KOON) 이 제안하는 모든 브랜드의 공통적인 색깔입니다.

FUN&FUNCTION

Every single item we crete is always united by the idea 'FUN&FUNCTION'. Through the playful application of humour in our design solutions, we suggest designs with 'difference' as appealing to the mind as to the eye. We have currently launched a number of brand new designs for our 'Little KooN' line- consists of kids spcialty furniture, not prescriptive, but multifunctional and more playful.