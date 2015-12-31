현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

호미파이 홈페이지를 가장 최적화된 상태에서 사용하시려면 다른 브라우저를 다운로드해주세요. 아이콘을 누르시면 무료 다운로드가 시작됩니다.

공간
전문가
매거진
DIY
전문가 등록하기
프리미엄
로그 아웃
housetherapy
건축가 in 대한민국 서울
소개 5프로젝트 (5) 0아이디어 북 (0)
리뷰 (0)
edit edit in admin 리뷰 요청 새로운 프로젝트
리뷰 요청 프로필 수정

프로젝트

새로운 프로젝트
  • Go 프리미엄
    • 삼성동 심포니하우스 리모델링, housetherapy housetherapy
    삼성동 심포니하우스 리모델링, housetherapy housetherapy
    삼성동 심포니하우스 리모델링, housetherapy housetherapy
    +10
    삼성동 심포니하우스 리모델링
    Urban Morden House, housetherapy housetherapy 모던스타일 거실 녹색
    Urban Morden House, housetherapy housetherapy 모던스타일 거실 녹색
    Urban Morden House, housetherapy housetherapy 모던스타일 발코니, 베란다 & 테라스 우드 그레인
    +12
    Urban Morden House
    NATURAL WOOD HOUSE, housetherapy housetherapy 모던스타일 거실 그레이
    NATURAL WOOD HOUSE, housetherapy housetherapy 모던스타일 거실 그레이
    NATURAL WOOD HOUSE, housetherapy housetherapy 모던스타일 거실 그레이
    +23
    NATURAL WOOD HOUSE
    Colorful Small House, housetherapy housetherapy 모던스타일 거실 녹색
    Colorful Small House, housetherapy housetherapy 모던스타일 거실 녹색
    Colorful Small House, housetherapy housetherapy 모던스타일 거실 녹색
    +7
    Colorful Small House
    거실을 서재로 서재를 거실로 , housetherapy housetherapy 모던스타일 거실 우드 녹색
    거실을 서재로 서재를 거실로 , housetherapy housetherapy 모던스타일 거실
    거실을 서재로 서재를 거실로 , housetherapy housetherapy 모던스타일 거실
    +29
    거실을 서재로 서재를 거실로

    빈 공간 그 자체가 아름다운 공간, 모던하고 강렬한 조각같은 매스, 추억과 사람의 역사가 느껴지는 엔틱한 공간, 돌, 나무, 바람 자연과 함께 하는 주거공간 사시사철 아름다운 자연의 변화를 감상하는 창이 있는 집, 인간이 공간을 만들고 그 공간이 인간을 만듭니다. 

    모든 건축과 공간에는 그 시대의 라이프 스타일을 반영합니다. 거주자의 요구와 생활양식을 세심하게 반영하여 스타일을 만들어 갑니다. 그 가치를 실현하기 위해 상담, 설계, 디자인, 시공 각 분야에서 최선의 노력을 다하고 있습니다. 

    더 많은 사람들이 자기만의 스타일이 반영된 품격있는 주거공간을 만드는 것이 하우스테라피가 추구하는 가치입니다. 감사합니다. 

    Empty space itself is a beautiful space, modern and bold pieces, such as a scalpel, memories and people in history feel antique, space, stone, wood, wind residential space with nature and the four seasons beautiful window in the house to watch the changes in the natural, human this creates a space that creates a space for human beings. All construction and space to reflect the lifestyle of that era. By meticulously reflect the needs and lifestyle of the residents will make your style. Consultation in order to realize their value, design, design, construction, committed in their respective areas.

    서비스
    • 주거 인테리어 디자인
    • 시공/ 기존건물 리모델링 설계
    • 시공/ 신축 건물설계
    • 허가
    • 시공 / 단독주택 설계
    • 시공
    서비스 지역
    • 서울과 인근 경기도 인천지역 서비스
    • 서울시 서초구 반포동 18-3래미안퍼스티지 중심상가 1층 135호
    • 대한민국 서울
    주소
    서울시 서초구 반포동 18-3래미안퍼스티지 중심상가 1층 135호
    06574 대한민국 서울
    대한민국
    +82-234770518 www.housetherapy.co.kr
    법적 소유권

    housetherapy

    최근 homify 에디터에 의해 언급됨

      Add SEO element