OBBA (Office for Beyond Boundaries Architecture)OBBA, Office for Beyond Boundaries Architecture, is an international architecture studio founded in 2012, by Sojung Lee and Sangjoon Kwak, in Seoul, Korea, committted to multiple options and blended solutions in the context of a fast changing society and emerging issues. OBBA’s design approach starts from a critical survey of the surrounding environment, urban conditions, existing architecture, and a spectrum of elements of daily life. OBBA’s focus is on the synergistic boundaries where different fields intersect and form relationships, widening and developing their expertise through various disciplines and multiple spheres. As a boundary crosser, OBBA seeks new challenges, welcoming the symbiosis of fluctuating boundaries rather than following conventional ways.