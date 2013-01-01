현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

OBBA
건축가 in 서울시
    • beyond the screen, OBBA OBBA 모던스타일 주택
    beyond the screen, OBBA OBBA 모던스타일 거실
    beyond the screen, OBBA OBBA 모던스타일 복도, 현관 & 계단
    +11
    beyond the screen
    홍제동 개미마을 주택 프로젝트, OBBA OBBA 모던스타일 주택
    홍제동 개미마을 주택 프로젝트, OBBA OBBA 모던스타일 주택
    홍제동 개미마을 주택 프로젝트, OBBA OBBA 모던스타일 주택
    +15
    홍제동 개미마을 주택 프로젝트

    OBBA (Office for Beyond Boundaries Architecture)OBBA, Office for Beyond Boundaries Architecture, is an international architecture studio founded in 2012, by Sojung Lee and Sangjoon Kwak, in Seoul, Korea, committted to multiple options and blended solutions in the context of a fast changing society and emerging issues. OBBA’s design approach starts from a critical survey of the surrounding environment, urban conditions, existing architecture, and a spectrum of elements of daily life. OBBA’s focus is on the synergistic boundaries where different fields intersect and form relationships, widening and developing their expertise through various disciplines and multiple spheres. As a boundary crosser, OBBA seeks new challenges, welcoming the symbiosis of fluctuating boundaries rather than following conventional ways.

    서비스 지역
    서울시
    주소
    마포구 합정동 360-1 2층
    04071 서울시
    대한민국
    +82-7047273410 www.o-bba.com
    Copyright © 2013 OBBA

