Under the motto of creative interactions with people through unique, fun, and innovative products, HOOSDESIGN has developed own brand label, ranging from inspiring living crafts to smart phone accessories. The idea of beautifying simple, everyday objects in modern styles without compromising functionality has attributed to the core brand identity. We believe that emotional design reflects one’s personality and embody their lifestyle. Our aim is to make people happy, share invaluable experience, and build emotional connection with us.
- 서비스 지역
- 고양시
- 주소
-
일산동구 풍동 823번지
410842 고양시
대한민국
+82-7041905347 www.hoosdesign.com