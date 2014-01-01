우드썸(WOODSUM)은 조립의 재미와 생활에 사용이 가능한 실용성을 함께 갖춘 나무조립키트 브랜드입니다. 우드썸 조립키트는 조립 후에 램프나 시계, 실제로 촬영이 가능한 카메라 등의 실용성을 가지며, 표면을 진짜 나무인 천연무늬목으로 마감하여 조립 후에도 소품으로서의 높은 퀄리티를 가집니다. 때문에 일상속에서 인테리어 소품으로의 가치를 지니는 소품이다. 우드썸은 2014년 웜메터리얼이 런칭한 조립키트 브랜드로써, 웜메터리얼만의 독자적인 조립기법으로 개발되어 특허를 보유한 제품이며 조립 시에 따로 접착제를 쓰지 않고 만드는 과학적이고 편리하며 독특한 조립방식을 가집니다.

Woodsum is an assembly kit composed of wood. It is one of the brand of warm material. It becomes a lamp or clock or order useful things after assembling work. Order companies make only assembly kits for decoration but we make assembly kits not only for decoration but also for practicality. And order companies certainly need some glue but we don't have any glue because we make it with using technique of korean traditional jointing. We have patents for the technique of jointing with our own design. Also we use real wood on the surface of our products. It is reason why WOODSUM has good quality.