허츠앤베이는 "오두막이 있는 곳" 이라는 뜻으로,

반려동물과 주인의 편안한 안식처, 작은 쉼터에서 함께 살아가다라는 의미를 담고 있습니다.

허츠앤베이는 반려동물과 함께 살아가는 삶을 이야기하며,

디자인속에 반려동물을 위한 사랑을 담고자 합니다.

Lifestyle for pet lovers.

Huts & Bay is defined as "the place with a hut" and implies of the comfortable nest, a haven of companion animals and its owner where they live together in a small shelter.

Huts & Bay tells about the story of living together with companion animals and tries to accommodate love for companion animals in design.

www.hutsandbay.com