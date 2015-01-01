현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

HUTS &amp; BAY
디자이너 in Goyang-Si, Gyeonggi-Do, Korea
    • 반려동물 가구 Pet Furniture – TEEPEE TENT, HUTS & BAY HUTS & BAY 모던 스타일 공항
    반려동물 가구 Pet Furniture – TEEPEE TENT
    허츠앤베이는 "오두막이 있는 곳" 이라는 뜻으로,
    반려동물과 주인의 편안한 안식처, 작은 쉼터에서 함께 살아가다라는 의미를 담고 있습니다.
    허츠앤베이는 반려동물과 함께 살아가는 삶을 이야기하며,
    디자인속에 반려동물을 위한 사랑을 담고자 합니다.

    Lifestyle for pet lovers.

    Huts & Bay is defined as "the place with a hut" and implies of the comfortable nest, a haven of companion animals and its owner where they live together in a small shelter.
     Huts & Bay tells about the story of living together with companion animals and tries to accommodate love for companion animals in design.          

    www.hutsandbay.com

    서비스 지역
    Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
    주소
    15, Jeongbalsan-ro, Ilsandong-gu
    10402 Goyang-Si, Gyeonggi-Do, Korea
    대한민국
    +82-7041105889 www.hutsandbay.com
