리네아
공예 전문가 in 39, Jongno 41 Gil, Jongno-Gu #502, Sangyoon-Building, Seoul
    • 스퀘어 넷 코스터 , 리네아 리네아 가정 용품Accessories & decoration
    스퀘어 넷 코스터
    선인장 , 리네아 리네아 가정 용품Accessories & decoration
    선인장
    모헤어 캣, 리네아 리네아 가정 용품Accessories & decoration
    모헤어 캣
    스트라이프 토끼 , 리네아 리네아 가정 용품Accessories & decoration
    스트라이프 토끼

    We, LINEA, has specialized in knitting yarns since 1989. 

    Since then we have worked hard to establish great relationship with our customers and continue to strive for affordable and high quality products.

    Now we have grown into one of the top yarn provider in Korea and the only distributor of Hamanaka and Richmore brand. 

    Never satisfied with the present success, we now produce Korean-made items and expanding our portfolio to European and American yarns.

    Our collection is all hand selected and they are products that we trust will give you the finish that you deserve. 

    Share our passion for knitting yarns and be reassured that we will always go the extra mile for you. 

    서비스 지역
    39, JONGNO 41 GIL, JONGNO-GU #502, SANGYOON-BUILDING, SEOUL
    주소
    03125 39, Jongno 41 Gil, Jongno-Gu #502, Sangyoon-Building, Seoul
    대한민국
    www.linea.kr
