We, LINEA, has specialized in knitting yarns since 1989.

Since then we have worked hard to establish great relationship with our customers and continue to strive for affordable and high quality products.

Now we have grown into one of the top yarn provider in Korea and the only distributor of Hamanaka and Richmore brand.

Never satisfied with the present success, we now produce Korean-made items and expanding our portfolio to European and American yarns.

Our collection is all hand selected and they are products that we trust will give you the finish that you deserve.

Share our passion for knitting yarns and be reassured that we will always go the extra mile for you.