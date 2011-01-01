서로아키텍츠는 건축을 매개로 연결되어 있는 우리 개인과 건축물, 도시, 지구에 이르는 포괄적 환경을 대상으로서로에 대한 긍정적 상호작용을 디자인하고자 합니다. 서로의 다양성을 인정하고 서로가 추구하는 가치를 조화시킴으로서 지속가능한 건축환경을 이루어 나가는 것이 서로의 철학입니다.
Seoro Architects pursue to design positive interactions on each other for personal individuals, architecture, city and the comprehensive environment which are interconnected by architecture. ‘Seoro’ means ‘each other’ in Korean language, and Seoro Architects try to make the sustainable architecture environment by acknowledging each other’s diversity and harmonizing each other’s value.
- 서비스
- 건축 인테리어 오피스플래닝
- 서비스 지역
- 서울
- 회사 수상내역
- TSK Fellowship Award, 2016한국건축문화대상 우수상, 2013_라테라스 한남한국건축문화대상 우수상, 2011_배제대학교 하워드 기념관2016, TSK Fellowship Award2013, Korean Architecture Award(Excellence Prize)_Hannam-dong La Terrace2011, Korean Architecture Award(Excellence Prize)_Paichai University Howard Hall
- 주소
-
서울시 서초구 서래로 25 (반포동 96-5) 반포비젼타워 4층
137-806 서울
대한민국
+82-234771270 www.seoroarchitects.com