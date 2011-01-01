서로아키텍츠는 건축을 매개로 연결되어 있는 우리 개인과 건축물, 도시, 지구에 이르는 포괄적 환경을 대상으로서로에 대한 긍정적 상호작용을 디자인하고자 합니다. 서로의 다양성을 인정하고 서로가 추구하는 가치를 조화시킴으로서 지속가능한 건축환경을 이루어 나가는 것이 서로의 철학입니다.

Seoro Architects pursue to design positive interactions on each other for personal individuals, architecture, city and the comprehensive environment which are interconnected by architecture. ‘Seoro’ means ‘each other’ in Korean language, and Seoro Architects try to make the sustainable architecture environment by acknowledging each other’s diversity and harmonizing each other’s value.