정재원 스튜디오는 가구제작과 교육공방을 함께 운영하고 있다. 조각을 전공한 정재원의 가구에는 인체 모델링에서 느껴지는 선적인 아름다움이 섬세하게 다듬어져 있다. 정적이면서 동적인 디자인은 곡선이 보여주는 미묘한 형태의 차이를 가구에 담아내고 있다.

The Jeong Jae Won Studio is a place for producing wooden furniture and providing woodworking classes. Since his majoring in sculpture, he has produced his furniture that has the subtle beauty of defined straight lines and curves through his deliberation and study of ergonomic design so stillness and movement are beautifully harmonized in his works.