JEONG JAE WON Furniture 정재원 가구
캐비닛 & 가구 in 파주시 탄현면
    의자 / J1 chiar
    거실장 / curve sideboard
    테이블 / soft talble
    테이블 / wedge table, JEONG JAE WON Furniture 정재원 가구 JEONG JAE WON Furniture 정재원 가구 다이닝 룸테이블
    테이블 / wedge table
    책장 / 수납장
    의자 / line chair, JEONG JAE WON Furniture 정재원 가구 JEONG JAE WON Furniture 정재원 가구 다이닝 룸의자 & 벤치
    의자 / line chair
    모두보기 15 프로젝트

    정재원 스튜디오는 가구제작과 교육공방을 함께 운영하고 있다. 조각을 전공한 정재원의 가구에는 인체 모델링에서 느껴지는 선적인 아름다움이 섬세하게 다듬어져 있다. 정적이면서 동적인 디자인은 곡선이 보여주는 미묘한 형태의 차이를 가구에 담아내고 있다.

    The Jeong Jae Won Studio is a place for producing wooden furniture and providing woodworking classes. Since his majoring in sculpture, he has produced his furniture that has the subtle beauty of defined straight lines and curves through his deliberation and study of ergonomic design so stillness and movement are beautifully harmonized in his works.

    서비스
    목가구 그리고 목공아카데미
    서비스 지역
    경기도 그리고 파주시 탄현면
    주소
    새오리로 211-19
    413-842 파주시 탄현면
    대한민국
    +82-1089018662 www.jeongjae.com
    법적 소유권

    경기도 파주시 탄현면 새오리로211-19
    070-4024-8662,  jwfanta@naver.com

    1층 Studio    평일 10:00 ~ 19:00

    2층 Showroom   평일 10:00 ~ 18:00

                                      토요일 11:00 ~ 18:00

                                      일요일 휴무

