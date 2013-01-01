When I was a child,
I had a small room where I loved to spend time for playing, drawing and reading.
This tiny space was the perfect playground to express my feelings and stretch imaginations
and I liked the feeling when all the pieces came together.
I believe that our children should enjoy decorating their own space with
growing imaginations and emotions
so the works of this brand are designed to delight and to inspire our children.
A space where dreams flourish, a space where imagenations pop,
these are motivations for BE playful.
Now, listen to the story of BE playful and learn more about its works.
from Director.
- 서비스
- KIDS LIFESTYLE
- 서비스 지역
- Seoul
- korea
- Bundang
- Pangyo
- 회사 수상내역
- 2013 Hongik University IDAS Degree Show I 2014 DesignKorea2014
- 주소
-
1F, 605-6, Baekhyeon-dong, Bundang-gu, Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
463-420 Bundang
대한민국
+82-3180160903 www.beplayfulhouse.com
아이들의 감성과 즐거움, BE playful
'꿀벌마야의 모험'이라는 독일의 고전동화가 있습니다.
호기심 많은 어린 꿀벌 마야가 호수와 숲 등을 여행하며 일어나는 일들을 그린 작품입니다.
BE playful은 '꿀벌마야의 모험'이 배경이 되어,
벌과 자연을 소재로
아이들의 곁에서 작은 즐거움을 줄 수 있는 제품을 만듭니다.
아이와 함꼐 성장하고 꿈이 자라나는 감성이 깃든 제품.
그것은 우리가 만드는 공간의 이야기입니다.