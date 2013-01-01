When I was a child,

I had a small room where I loved to spend time for playing, drawing and reading.

This tiny space was the perfect playground to express my feelings and stretch imaginations

and I liked the feeling when all the pieces came together.

I believe that our children should enjoy decorating their own space with

growing imaginations and emotions

so the works of this brand are designed to delight and to inspire our children.

A space where dreams flourish, a space where imagenations pop,

these are motivations for BE playful.

Now, listen to the story of BE playful and learn more about its works.

from Director.