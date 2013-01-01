현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

호미파이 홈페이지를 가장 최적화된 상태에서 사용하시려면 다른 브라우저를 다운로드해주세요. 아이콘을 누르시면 무료 다운로드가 시작됩니다.

공간
전문가
매거진
DIY
전문가 등록하기
프리미엄
로그 아웃
BE playful
어린이 용품 in Bundang
소개 3프로젝트 (3) 0아이디어 북 (0)
리뷰 (0)
edit edit in admin 리뷰 요청 새로운 프로젝트
리뷰 요청 프로필 수정

프로젝트

새로운 프로젝트
  • Go 프리미엄
    • BEE STRIPE, BE playful BE playful 아이 방액세서리 & 장식
    BEE STRIPE, BE playful BE playful 아이 방액세서리 & 장식
    BEE STRIPE, BE playful BE playful 아이 방액세서리 & 장식
    BEE STRIPE
    SANDBAG, BE playful BE playful 아이 방책상 & 의자
    SANDBAG, BE playful BE playful 아이 방책상 & 의자
    SANDBAG
    JELLY STONE, BE playful BE playful 아이 방액세서리 & 장식
    JELLY STONE, BE playful BE playful 아이 방액세서리 & 장식
    JELLY STONE, BE playful BE playful 아이 방액세서리 & 장식
    +2
    JELLY STONE

    When I was a child,
    I had a small room where I loved to spend time for playing, drawing and reading.
    This tiny space was the perfect playground to express my feelings and stretch imaginations
    and I liked the feeling when all the pieces came together.

    I believe that our children should enjoy decorating their own space with
    growing imaginations and emotions
    so the works of this brand are designed to delight and to inspire our children.
    A space where dreams flourish, a space where imagenations pop,
    these are motivations for BE playful.

    Now, listen  to the story of BE playful and learn more about its works.

    from Director.

    서비스
    KIDS LIFESTYLE
    서비스 지역
    • Seoul
    • korea
    • Bundang
    • Pangyo
    회사 수상내역
    2013 Hongik University IDAS Degree Show I 2014 DesignKorea2014
    주소
    1F, 605-6, Baekhyeon-dong, Bundang-gu, Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea
    463-420 Bundang
    대한민국
    +82-3180160903 www.beplayfulhouse.com
    법적 소유권

    아이들의 감성과 즐거움, BE playful


    '꿀벌마야의 모험'이라는 독일의 고전동화가 있습니다.
    호기심 많은 어린 꿀벌 마야가 호수와 숲 등을 여행하며 일어나는 일들을 그린 작품입니다.
    BE playful은 '꿀벌마야의 모험'이 배경이 되어,
    벌과 자연을 소재로
    아이들의 곁에서 작은 즐거움을 줄 수 있는 제품을 만듭니다.


    아이와 함꼐 성장하고 꿈이 자라나는 감성이 깃든 제품.
    그것은 우리가 만드는 공간의 이야기입니다.

    최근 homify 에디터에 의해 언급됨

      Add SEO element