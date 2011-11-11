현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

studio_GAON
건축가 in Seoul
    • House of San-jo, studio_GAON studio_GAON 주택
    House of San-jo, studio_GAON studio_GAON 주택
    House of San-jo, studio_GAON studio_GAON 주택
    +19
    House of San-jo
    House of January, studio_GAON studio_GAON 주택
    House of January, studio_GAON studio_GAON 주택
    House of January, studio_GAON studio_GAON 주택
    +20
    House of January
    Sinjinmal Building, studio_GAON studio_GAON 주택
    Sinjinmal Building, studio_GAON studio_GAON 주택
    Sinjinmal Building, studio_GAON studio_GAON 주택
    +21
    Sinjinmal Building
    House of Respect and Happiness, studio_GAON studio_GAON 주택
    House of Respect and Happiness, studio_GAON studio_GAON 주택
    House of Respect and Happiness, studio_GAON studio_GAON 주택
    +17
    House of Respect and Happiness
    House in Geochang, studio_GAON studio_GAON 주택
    House in Geochang, studio_GAON studio_GAON 주택
    House in Geochang, studio_GAON studio_GAON 주택
    +12
    House in Geochang
    House in Geumsan, studio_GAON studio_GAON 주택
    House in Geumsan, studio_GAON studio_GAON 주택
    House in Geumsan, studio_GAON studio_GAON 주택
    +22
    House in Geumsan
    모두보기 10 프로젝트

    architectural firm studio_GAON

    Architect & Writer : Hyoung-nam Lim & Eun-joo Roh

    Hyoung-nam Lim graduated from Hongik College of Architecture. He taught at Hongik University, Architecture Academy for all, and Kwanhun Club. He participated in the exhibition ‘SALUBIA Time capsule', 'Cries and Whispers' in Project Space SARUBIA. Eun-joo Roh graduated from Hongik College of Architecture and Graduate School of Architecture, Hongik Univ. She teach at Hongik University, and she was the panellist on the TV program about the architecture, and the columnist of some journals.

    Hyoung-nam Lim and Eun-joo Roh established studio_GAON, 1999, now they teach together at Chung-Ang University. They took part in the exhibition ‘Reverted House’ in gallery Iroo and ‘Minimal House’ in gallery Naii. And they co-wrote 『Happy Meeting of Client and Architect』(2006), 『Seoul sketchbook』(2009), 『A house built of story』(2010), 『The House grows like a tree』(2011), 『Universe for simple house』(2011) and 『A house that revived dweller』(2013). Also they are writing a series of articles on architecture and society for The Segye Times(http://www.segye.com).

    서비스
    Architecture
    서비스 지역
    korea, Seoul, 그리고 Architects
    회사 수상내역
    2012 young architects award
    주소
    661-15 2F, Sinsa-dong, Gangnam-gu
    135120 Seoul
    대한민국
    +82-25126313 www.studio-gaon.com

