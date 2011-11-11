architectural firm studio_GAON

Architect & Writer : Hyoung-nam Lim & Eun-joo Roh

Hyoung-nam Lim graduated from Hongik College of Architecture. He taught at Hongik University, Architecture Academy for all, and Kwanhun Club. He participated in the exhibition ‘SALUBIA Time capsule', 'Cries and Whispers' in Project Space SARUBIA. Eun-joo Roh graduated from Hongik College of Architecture and Graduate School of Architecture, Hongik Univ. She teach at Hongik University, and she was the panellist on the TV program about the architecture, and the columnist of some journals.

Hyoung-nam Lim and Eun-joo Roh established studio_GAON, 1999, now they teach together at Chung-Ang University. They took part in the exhibition ‘Reverted House’ in gallery Iroo and ‘Minimal House’ in gallery Naii. And they co-wrote 『Happy Meeting of Client and Architect』(2006), 『Seoul sketchbook』(2009), 『A house built of story』(2010), 『The House grows like a tree』(2011), 『Universe for simple house』(2011) and 『A house that revived dweller』(2013). Also they are writing a series of articles on architecture and society for The Segye Times(http://www.segye.com).