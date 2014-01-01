현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

RAW DESIGN STUDIO
실내 장식 & 인테리어 디자이너 in Seoul
    • The bay 101 , RAW DESIGN STUDIO RAW DESIGN STUDIO 모던스타일 주택
    +97
    The bay 101
    +1
    제주 녹지 국제병원
    +34
    상해 ReDream 성형병원

    RAW Design, since its establishment in 2014, has been pursuing a total design focused on 'Architecture and Urbanism' 'Renovation and Interior Design' 'Environments Design' in order to architecturally design diverse concerns amid the better 'Human environment', which is based on our research about social and cultural background of human.

    DESIGN TEAM ORGANIZATION

    3 Designers Staff  +  3 Guest Designers

    서비스
    • ​Architecture Planning & Design
    • Interior Design
    • Signage Design
    • Exhibition Planning
    • Material Development. Product Design
    서비스 지역
    Republic of Korea 그리고 Seoul
    회사 수상내역
    일본 JCD Design Award 동상 (작품명 : 포항공대 청암학술정보관)
    주소
    207, Hansa Studio, 215-1, Donggyoro, Mapo Gu
    03993 Seoul
    대한민국
    +82-1065998323 www.rawdesignstudio.kr
    법적 소유권

    Copyright © 2014 RAW DESIGN STUDIO All Rights Reserved.

