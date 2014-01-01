RAW Design, since its establishment in 2014, has been pursuing a total design focused on 'Architecture and Urbanism' 'Renovation and Interior Design' 'Environments Design' in order to architecturally design diverse concerns amid the better 'Human environment', which is based on our research about social and cultural background of human.
DESIGN TEAM ORGANIZATION
3 Designers Staff + 3 Guest Designers
- 서비스
- Architecture Planning & Design
- Interior Design
- Signage Design
- Exhibition Planning
- Material Development. Product Design
- 서비스 지역
- Republic of Korea 그리고 Seoul
- 회사 수상내역
- 일본 JCD Design Award 동상 (작품명 : 포항공대 청암학술정보관)
- 주소
-
207, Hansa Studio, 215-1, Donggyoro, Mapo Gu
03993 Seoul
대한민국
+82-1065998323 www.rawdesignstudio.kr
Copyright © 2014 RAW DESIGN STUDIO All Rights Reserved.