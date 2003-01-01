Chun Architects pays attention to pure phenomenon and awareness that brings about architecture. Based upon such recognition and selective decision and re-interpretation of the interaction with the human sensibility responding to it, it focuses on the possibility of a new architectural communication. Chun Architects started from DESIGN STUDIO SO, architectural-space-research lab. established by Sung Eun Chun in 2003, and opened simultaneously in Seoul and New York in 2009 led by Sung Eun Chun. Chun Architects wish to find a way beyond all the boundaries of the architecture that arises from the existential phenomenon and surpasses the classical system of the traditional design office. It is the substantive architecture city network that is balanced between the theory and concept and will result from the free flow of the phenomenal world which transcends locality, time and genre. It is concerned with all domains of work related to architecture - city, construction, environmental design, interior design, furniture, fine art - and the matrix system of the academia and philosophy.