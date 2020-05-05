현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

주식회사 큰깃
실내 건축가 in 용산
    한신무학아파트 34평형 인테리어
    신내6단지 탑층 24평형
    반려견과 함께하는 신혼집 32평형 아파트 인테리어
    원주 브릿지 영어학원 50평형 인테리어
    돌탑갈비 100평형 인테리어
    연희동 탑층 빌라 인테리어
    'kuhngit' sees the world in various angles, which leads to reinterpretation of space.

    Away from being tied up in a narrow viewpoint,'kuhngit' draws spaces with flexibilitly to create three-dimensional spaces thatinspire five senses of human.

    Creating multi-dimensional and unlimited space is the ideal of 'kuhngit'.

    서비스
    • 건축
    • 인테리어
    • 리모델링
    • 전원주택
    • 단독주택
    • 아파트인테리어
    • 한옥
    서비스 지역
    성수동1가 685-455, 갈월동, 그리고 용산
    주소
    용산구 한강대로98길 6 은성빌딩 3층
    04334 용산
    대한민국
    +82-1085871387 www.kuhngit.com
    법적 소유권

    kuhngit achitecture & space design

    구해 대표 Hae Ku, Ceo


    m. +82-10-8587-1387 

    e. kungit@naver.com

    h. www.kuhngit.com

    18-8, Seoulsup-2gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, Korea

