네 명의 젊은 건축가 (Four Young Architects)

폭 넓은 실무 경험과 디자인의 가치를 중시하는 네 명의 젊은 건축가들이 다양한 관계 속에서 소통을 통하여, 소비자를 위한 합리적인 공간과 본질적 가치를 담은 건축을 제안합니다.

The practice has amassed a wealth of experience, designing contemporary buildings of different scales for a variety of clients. We are a design-led practice and work creatively with ideas maintaining a close working relationship with our clients in order to help our clients achieve the best value.

브랜딩에서 공간으로 (Space Branding)

현대사회에서 개개인의 다양성이 중요해짐에 따라, 소규모 기업 또한 브랜딩을 통해 창조적인 문화 공간 형성과 새로운 라이프스타일 창출로 가치를 인정 받는 일은 매우 중요합니다. BLANK는 브랜딩과 공간을 함께 연구하고, 기업의 요구와 디자이너 감각의 접점을 찾아 결과물을 제안합니다.

BLANK consider the interests of all the people who will, in whatever way, encounter our work such as space branding to form an emerging cultural space and life style. We explore and suggest architectural solutions accommodating clients’ needs and design strategies via space branding.

본질적 가치를 담은 건축 (Fundamental Architecture)

무분별한 트렌드의 흐름을 쫓아가기보다는 기본에 항상 충실하며, 본질적인 속성에 대하여 우선적으로 탐구합니다. 본연의 가치를 존중하고 시간이 흘러도 변하지 않는 것이 BLANK만의 철학과 스토리를 담는 방식입니다.

BLANK concentrate on fundamental elements in architecture and its originality rather than seeking a trendy design, which enables us to think about the past, present and future when making design recommendations. We Architects emphasis on inventiveness, sophistication and craftsmanship respecting its true value and story.

일상의 감각적 경험 (Sensuous Experience)

단순함의 구축은 과도한 장식을 배제하고 재료의 물성과 공간의 분위기에 집중하게 만들며, 기능에 충실하고 심미적인 형태를 갖춤으로써 일상에서의 다양한 감각적 경험을 제공합니다.

BLANK insist on Minimalism in architecture focusing on its own materiality and spatial atmosphere. We make buildings that are satisfying and enjoyable to use, beautiful to look at and encounter various spatial experience in your daily life.