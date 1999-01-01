아르키움 대표 건축가.

홍익대학교에서 건축을 공부하고 엄덕문 문하에서 실무를 거친 뒤 1989년 아르키움을 열었고, 중앙대의 교수로 작업과 강의를 겸했다. 전통에 바탕을 둔 ‘없음의 미학’을 주제로 김옥길기념관, 웅진씽크빅, 어반하이브, 호수로 가는 집 등을 만들어 한국건축가협회상, 서울시건축상을 거듭 받았으며, 해외 작업으로 캄보디아의 크메르스크 – 원불교 바탐방 교당과 네팔의 무스탕에 세운 히말레스크 – mbc 라디오방송국이 있다. 저서로 『김옥길기념관』, 『대화』, 『공간열기』, 『바람을 품은 돌집』 등이 있다.

Kim earned his architecture degree from Hongik University and apprenticed under Duck-Moon Aum before establishing Archium in 1989. He also taught at Chung-Ang University in Seoul while pursuing his projects. His projects including KimOkGill Memorial Hall, Woongjin Think-big Headquarter, Urban Hive, and Lacustrine are inspired by the theme of “Aesthetics of Zeroness” with strong emphasis on traditional values and has earned him multiple recognitions such as KIA Award and Seoul architecture Award. Kim has also led projects in overseas : Khmeresque, temple for Won Buddhism in Battambang, Cambodia, and Himalesque, broadcasting station for Mustang Broadcasting Community Radio in remote Mustang region of Nepal. Publication by Kim include KimOkGill Memorial Hall, Conversation, The Space Open, and Himalesque.