Profile

조 한 준 대표이사 / 소장

한국건축가협회 정회원(KIA), 대한건축사협회 등록건축사(KIRA)

고려대학교 건축공학과를 졸업하고 종합건축사사무소 고우건축과 공간종합건축사사무소등에서 실무경험을 쌓고 2011년 건축사사무소 더함(ThEPluS Architects)을 설립하였다.

클라이언트와의 밀접한 유대관계와 작업을 통해 서로가 만족할 수 있는 해법을 찾아가는 과정을 즐기며 그 결과에 대한 성취감과 즐거움을 추구하고 있다.

Cho, Hanjun Founder / Architect, KIRA / Architect, KIA

He did his bachelor study of architectural engineering at Korea University in Seoul, Korea. He practiced as an architect in Design Group Ghowoo & Space Group Architects. He founded ThEPluS Architects at 2011. / jun@the-plus.net

ThePlus Architects is Design Studio offering the services of planning, design, engineering in every field related Architecture. We are seeking for sustainable enjoyments in design works and we also hope to share it.

We enjoy the process of searching the solutions that satisfy the client and pursue sharing the achievement and joy of the results with client.