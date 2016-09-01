현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

(주)건축사사무소 더함 / ThEPLus Architects
건축가 in 서울시 마포구
리뷰 (2)
프로젝트

    태안 신두리 해안 단독주택 '서리재'
    태안 신두리 해안 단독주택 ‘서리재’, (주)건축사사무소 더함 / ThEPLus Architects (주)건축사사무소 더함 / ThEPLus Architects 단층집
    태안 신두리 해안 단독주택 ‘서리재’, (주)건축사사무소 더함 / ThEPLus Architects (주)건축사사무소 더함 / ThEPLus Architects 목조 주택
    +52
    태안 신두리 해안 단독주택 ‘서리재’
    서교동 협소상가 '달고나'
    서교동 협소상가 '달고나', (주)건축사사무소 더함 / ThEPLus Architects (주)건축사사무소 더함 / ThEPLus Architects 모던스타일 주택
    서교동 협소상가 '달고나', (주)건축사사무소 더함 / ThEPLus Architects (주)건축사사무소 더함 / ThEPLus Architects 모던스타일 주택
    +31
    서교동 협소상가 '달고나'
    파주시 두가구주택 '소풍'(소소한 풍경)
    파주시 두가구주택 '소풍'(소소한 풍경), (주)건축사사무소 더함 / ThEPLus Architects (주)건축사사무소 더함 / ThEPLus Architects 박공 지붕
    파주시 두가구주택 '소풍'(소소한 풍경), (주)건축사사무소 더함 / ThEPLus Architects (주)건축사사무소 더함 / ThEPLus Architects 다가구 주택
    +31
    파주시 두가구주택 '소풍'(소소한 풍경)
    곤지암 단독주택-'품'
    곤지암 단독주택-'품', (주)건축사사무소 더함 / ThEPLus Architects (주)건축사사무소 더함 / ThEPLus Architects 단층집
    곤지암 단독주택-'품', (주)건축사사무소 더함 / ThEPLus Architects (주)건축사사무소 더함 / ThEPLus Architects 단층집
    +50
    곤지암 단독주택-'품'
    경운동 근린생활시설 - 전망(Brick Mesh)
    경운동 근린생활시설 - 전망(Brick Mesh), (주)건축사사무소 더함 / ThEPLus Architects (주)건축사사무소 더함 / ThEPLus Architects 모던스타일 주택
    경운동 근린생활시설 - 전망(Brick Mesh), (주)건축사사무소 더함 / ThEPLus Architects (주)건축사사무소 더함 / ThEPLus Architects
    +27
    경운동 근린생활시설 - 전망(Brick Mesh)
    포항 카페주택 티움 (Tea-Um)
    포항 카페주택 티움 (Tea-Um), (주)건축사사무소 더함 / ThEPLus Architects (주)건축사사무소 더함 / ThEPLus Architects 테라스 주택
    포항 카페주택 티움 (Tea-Um), (주)건축사사무소 더함 / ThEPLus Architects (주)건축사사무소 더함 / ThEPLus Architects 테라스 주택 화이트
    +38
    포항 카페주택 티움 (Tea-Um)
    모두보기 11 프로젝트

    Profile

    조 한 준 대표이사 / 소장

    한국건축가협회 정회원(KIA), 대한건축사협회 등록건축사(KIRA)

    고려대학교 건축공학과를 졸업하고 종합건축사사무소 고우건축과 공간종합건축사사무소등에서 실무경험을 쌓고 2011년 건축사사무소 더함(ThEPluS Architects)을 설립하였다.

    클라이언트와의 밀접한 유대관계와 작업을 통해 서로가 만족할 수 있는 해법을 찾아가는 과정을 즐기며 그 결과에 대한 성취감과 즐거움을 추구하고 있다.

    Cho, Hanjun    Founder / Architect, KIRA / Architect, KIA

    He did his bachelor study of architectural engineering at Korea University in Seoul, Korea.  He practiced as an architect in Design Group Ghowoo & Space Group Architects.   He founded ThEPluS Architects at 2011.    /  jun@the-plus.net

    ThePlus Architects is Design Studio offering the services of planning, design, engineering in every field related Architecture. We are seeking for sustainable enjoyments in design works and we also hope to share it.

    We enjoy the process of searching the solutions that satisfy the client and pursue sharing the achievement and joy of the results with client.

    서비스
    건축설계 그리고 건축감리
    서비스 지역
    서울시 그리고 서울시 마포구
    회사 수상내역
    • 제34회 서울시건축상 우수상 수상
    • 2016년 대한민국 신진건축사대상 최우수상 수상
    • 2017년 포항시 건축문화 최우수상
    주소
    만리재옛길 101-2, 201호(아현동 402-1)
    04204 서울시 마포구
    대한민국
    +82-27333824 the-plus.net
    법적 소유권

    © Copyright ⓒ 2016 by ThePlus Architects ,Inc, All Rights Reserved   |  ThePlus Architects 건축사사무소 더함  02.733.3824           

    리뷰

    조한준
    일년 이상 전
    Seongkyu Lee
    일년 이상 전

    최근 homify 에디터에 의해 언급됨

