유닛레스는 2011년도에 설립되어 창의적인 건축 아이디어를 실현하기 위해 노력하고 있습니다. 현재, 창의적이고 좋은 디자인들이 건축에서 많이 거론되고는 있으나 그중 대다수가 현실화 과정에서 좌절되어 빛을 발하지 못하는 실정입니다. 유닛레스는 클라이언트와의 심도있는 커뮤니케이션을 통해 참신하고 흥미로운 디자인이 나올 수 있도록 최선의 노력을 다하겠습니다.

UNITless was found in 2011 with a conviction to bring conceptual ideas in the architectural forefront to life. Great ideas are often formed and discussed within the design community, but the vast majority never sees the light of day. At UNITless we reconfigure these exciting concepts to tailor fit our clients to improve their daily living, while providing the most cutting edge design.