책상 위의 즐거움, 플레플레

책상 위의 작은 즐거움이 되고자 합니다. 당신의 평범한 하루 하루에 자그마한 특별함을 더합니다. 편리한 제품은 생활의 여유를, 좋은 디자인은 삶에 행복을 가져다 줄 수 있다고 믿습니다. 플레플레는 그 믿음 안에서 탄생했습니다. 디자인하면서 즐겁고 제품을 만들면서 즐겁다면 제품을 사용하는 사람들도 즐거워 질 것이라 생각합니다. 플레플레와 함께 모두 행복해 지기를 기원합니다.

Moment of Pleasure at the desk, PLEPLE.

We hope to bring the joy to your life at the desk and wish to add the special moments to your ordinary days. The PLEPLE was originated on the beliefs that a great design creates happiness and user-friendly products can provide the moment to relax and to breathe in everyone’s busy lives. We believe that if we enjoy the process of designing and making our goods, we can share our joy with everyone using the products as well. We hope that everyone would stay happy and celebrate life with PLEPLE.

机の上 の楽しみ、

机の上の出来事は小さな楽しみになっています。 あなたの平凡な一日にささやかな特別な時間を加えます。便利な製品は生活の余裕を、良いデザインは生活に幸せをもたらすと信じています。プレプレはそのような普段の生活に目を配る中で誕生しました。デザインしながら楽しみ、製品を作りなから楽しめれば製品を利用する人々も楽しくなると思います。プレプレと一緒に幸せなひとときを過ごせる事を願ってい ます。