goolygooly

김 현 Kim Hyun

Phone : 010-3267-3648

Mail : goolygooly@goolygooly.com

Goolygooly Studio Dongtan, Hwaseong-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea

나의 작품은 호기심과 즐거움으로 가득했던 어린시절에 대한 그리움에서 시작된다. 그 시기는 내 인생에 있어 정서적으로 가장 순수했고 안정적이였으며 따뜻했던 시기이다. 삶이 불안정할 수록 그런 과거의 나를 찾기 위한 노력은 끊임없이 이어지고 이는 유년기의 회기본능을 자극하게 한다. 나에게 그림은 그리움에 대한 본능적인 반응이며 어린시절의 감수성을 경험하게 해주는 통로이자 일상에서의 탈출구이다. 나의 작품에서의 주제들은 따뜻하고 감성적이며 보편적이다. 누구나 어릴 적 한번쯤은 경험해보았을 듯한 이야기가 담겨져 있다. 어린시절의 놀이,장난감,친구,자연은 미술의 좋은 재료이며 이를 기호로 단순화시킨 나의 작품은 순수,꿈,환상,설레임,행복, 따뜻함등을 지속적으로 이야기해 준다.. 작업할때는 의도되지 않은 어린이의 작품처럼 성인의 흔적을 없애려고 노력한다. 나의 이러한 작업은 신선함,솔직함으로 더욱 더 친숙하게 대중들에게 다가설 수 있다는 확신을 가지게 한다. 이러한 반복적인 회화 작업을 통해 어른이 되어버린 지금에도 지난날의 우리의 모습을 되돌아보며 누군가에게 조건없는 미소와 즐거움 그리고 따뜻한 휴식처를 제공할 수있어 행복하다. - 작업노트

A Note from the Artist

My work originates from a longing for my childhood, which I remember fondly as being full of joy and curiosity. My childhood was by far the warmest, most innocent and emotionally stable period of my life. Life as an adult can be uncertain, and at times like this I take refuge through my art by searching for that curious kid again. To me, drawings are a response to longing and a passage that allows me to escape from everyday life. I usually cover warm, sensitive and universal topics in my work. I like to tell familiar stories that nearly anyone can relate to from their own childhood experiences. Games, toys, friends, and nature are good subjects for art so I take these and use them to explore subjects like innocence, dreams, illusions, happiness, warmth and excitement. As I work, I try to make my pieces resemble children’s drawings as much as I can without contaminating them with adultness. The freshness and honesty in my work draws me closer to the masses and allows me the pleasure of giving others who have slipped into adulthood a chance to look back at themselves in the past, an unconditional smile, and a break from the every day.