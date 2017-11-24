집은 아마도 현존하는 가장 수명이 긴 제품일 것입니다. 집은 우리가 휴식과 재충전을 할 수 있는 소중한 공간이며, 그 집이라는 공간이 세상에서 가장 편안하고 머물고 싶은 공간으로 디자인될 때 우리는 진정한 휴식과 행복을 얻을 수 있게 될 것 입니다. (주)해야지는 조명, 가구 등 일상생활 전반에 걸친 디자인소품을 제공하는 홈리빙디자인 기업입니다. 저희는 소모성 제품을 지양하고 지속적으로 오래 사용할 수 있는 제품을 생산하는데 노력하고 있습니다.

The house could be the longest product that ever existed in our lives. It is a valuable place where we could rest and recharge. It is also a place where we could have happiness with relaxation when designed to remain for a long time with comfort. HAEYAJI is Korean home-living design company that produces creative products around us in daily life such as lighting, furniture and etc. We reject expendables and value continuous.