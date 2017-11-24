집은 아마도 현존하는 가장 수명이 긴 제품일 것입니다. 집은 우리가 휴식과 재충전을 할 수 있는 소중한 공간이며, 그 집이라는 공간이 세상에서 가장 편안하고 머물고 싶은 공간으로 디자인될 때 우리는 진정한 휴식과 행복을 얻을 수 있게 될 것 입니다. (주)해야지는 조명, 가구 등 일상생활 전반에 걸친 디자인소품을 제공하는 홈리빙디자인 기업입니다. 저희는 소모성 제품을 지양하고 지속적으로 오래 사용할 수 있는 제품을 생산하는데 노력하고 있습니다.
The house could be the longest product that ever existed in our lives. It is a valuable place where we could rest and recharge. It is also a place where we could have happiness with relaxation when designed to remain for a long time with comfort. HAEYAJI is Korean home-living design company that produces creative products around us in daily life such as lighting, furniture and etc. We reject expendables and value continuous.
- 서비스
- 디자인업 / 제조업
- 서비스 지역
- 한국, korea, 그리고 서울
- 회사 수상내역
- 2017 K-RIBBON SELECTION_Design Products
- 18th Korea Tourism Souvenir Competition _ Gold Prize (Prime Minister Award)
- 50th Korea Design Exhibition _Select
- Selected as Best Innovation Company & Brand
- K-DESIGN AWARD WINNER
- 'Prominent Product Award' at Seoul Living Design Fair
- 모두보기 11 수상경력
- 주소
-
성동구 연무장길 35 2층 (주)해야지
04782 서울
대한민국
+82-23326363 www.haeyaji.com
CE Certification - Certification Number: STD-CE-17012 (DOZA, DAL)
FCC Certification - Certification Number: STD-FCC-17002 (DOZA, DAL)