(주)해야지 HAEYAJI Inc.
조명 in 서울
프로젝트

    • ALTRAY (aluminium tray), (주)해야지 HAEYAJI Inc. (주)해야지 HAEYAJI Inc. 서재/사무실수납 알루미늄 / 아연 멀티 컬러
    ALTRAY (aluminium tray), (주)해야지 HAEYAJI Inc. (주)해야지 HAEYAJI Inc. 서재/사무실수납 알루미늄 / 아연 황색 / 골드
    ALTRAY (aluminium tray), (주)해야지 HAEYAJI Inc. (주)해야지 HAEYAJI Inc. 서재/사무실수납 알루미늄 / 아연 핑크
    +3
    ALTRAY (aluminium tray)
    DAL (silicone lamp), (주)해야지 HAEYAJI Inc. (주)해야지 HAEYAJI Inc. 침실조명 고무 화이트
    DAL (silicone lamp), (주)해야지 HAEYAJI Inc. (주)해야지 HAEYAJI Inc. 침실조명 고무 화이트
    DAL (silicone lamp), (주)해야지 HAEYAJI Inc. (주)해야지 HAEYAJI Inc. 침실조명 고무 화이트
    DAL (silicone lamp)
    DOZA (silicone lamp), (주)해야지 HAEYAJI Inc. (주)해야지 HAEYAJI Inc. 침실조명
    DOZA (silicone lamp), (주)해야지 HAEYAJI Inc. (주)해야지 HAEYAJI Inc. 침실조명
    DOZA (silicone lamp), (주)해야지 HAEYAJI Inc. (주)해야지 HAEYAJI Inc. 침실조명
    +1
    DOZA (silicone lamp)

    집은 아마도 현존하는 가장 수명이 긴 제품일 것입니다. 집은 우리가 휴식과 재충전을 할 수 있는 소중한 공간이며, 그 집이라는 공간이 세상에서 가장 편안하고 머물고 싶은 공간으로 디자인될 때 우리는 진정한 휴식과 행복을 얻을 수 있게 될 것 입니다. (주)해야지는 조명, 가구 등 일상생활 전반에 걸친 디자인소품을 제공하는 홈리빙디자인 기업입니다. 저희는 소모성 제품을 지양하고 지속적으로 오래 사용할 수 있는 제품을 생산하는데 노력하고 있습니다.

    The house could be the longest product that ever existed in our lives. It is a valuable place where we could rest and recharge. It is also a place where we could have happiness with relaxation when designed to remain for a long time with comfort. HAEYAJI is Korean home-living design company that produces creative products around us in daily life such as lighting, furniture and etc. We reject expendables and value continuous.

    서비스
    디자인업 / 제조업
    서비스 지역
    한국, korea, 그리고 서울
    회사 수상내역
    • 2017 K-RIBBON SELECTION_Design Products
    • 18th Korea Tourism Souvenir Competition _ Gold Prize (Prime Minister Award)
    • 50th Korea Design Exhibition _Select
    • Selected as Best Innovation Company & Brand
    • K-DESIGN AWARD WINNER
    • 'Prominent Product Award' at Seoul Living Design Fair
    • 모두보기 11 수상경력
    주소
    성동구 연무장길 35 2층 (주)해야지
    04782 서울
    대한민국
    +82-23326363 www.haeyaji.com
    법적 소유권

    CE Certification - Certification Number: STD-CE-17012 (DOZA, DAL)

    FCC Certification - Certification Number: STD-FCC-17002 (DOZA, DAL)

