김은희 가구 작가가 운영하는 가구 스튜디오 팩토리반에서 공간을 만드는 작은 가구의 즐거움을 제안합니다.

팩토리반은 가구가 사물을 담고 올려 놓는 기능적인 도구에서 벗어나 공간의 개성을 특징짓는 표준이 될수 있다는 생각을 바탕으로 가구를 디자인하며 가구를 통해사람들의 아름다운 감성을 불러 일으켜 한 공간속에서 소중한 추억을 공유하는 존재라고 생각 합니다.

"작은 가구의 즐거움, 갖고 싶은 가구"를 모토로 기능성과 장식성을 함께 갖춘 팩토리반의 가구. 따뜻한 목가구에 패브릭, 크리스탈, 가죽등의 색감있는 소재들을 접목한 작은 가구들을 주로 선보이며, 형태의 단순함속에 다양한 자연 그대로의 색을 더함으로써 에트로적인 느낌이 감도는 심플한 가구를 선보입니다.

Factory Bahn is a wood furniture studio located in Seoul, Korea operated by EunHee Kim, wood furniture designer.

Seeking for design furniture for small space, Factory Bahn produces mainly small and medium sized furture with design and functional and decorational value. Uner the motto of "The Pleasure of Small Furniture, The Furniture to Enjoy!", Factory Bahn presents its own unique wood furniture style with various color codes combining natural wood with other material such as fabric, crystal, metal, leather, etc.

Enjoy the pleasure of small furniture offered by Factory Bahn !