Design on furniture는 우리의 생활에서 새로운 상상을 자극하는 가구를 만들기

위해 끊임없이 고민합니다.

Design on furniture는 각 분야의 다양한 아티스트, 디자이너들과의 협력을 통해 자유롭고 새로운 가치를 만들어갑니다. 이탈리아 밀라노와 미국 뉴욕 등 세계 유명 가구 전시에서 그 가치를 인정받아, 국내외에서 방송, 드라마, 전시, 공연 등으로 다양한 파트너십을 이어가고 있습니다. 앞으로 Design on furniture는 다양한 분야의 경계를 넘나드는 시도로 고객과 사회에 엉뚱하고 즐거운 상상과 가치를 제공하겠습니다.

엉뚱한 상상을 현실로 만드는 자유로운 생각으로 고객에게 무한한 영감을 자극하는 감각적인 가구,

Design on furniture

Design on furniture keep thinking about creation of furniture stimulating new imagination in daily life.

Design on furniture create new value through

cooperation with many artists and designers. After gaining recognition in Milano, Italy and New York, USA, Design on furniture are actively in diverse local and international partnerships such as TV, drama, display, performance, and so on. Design on furniture will continuously provide a wild and funny imagination and value to customer and the society.

Fascinating furniture stimulating infinite

inspiration to customer through free thought making a wild imagination real.