다른 환경과 공간 속에서 다양한 사람들과 "함께" 라는 것이 즐거운 우리는 다양한 사람들, 새로운 영감, 또 다른 디자인, 이 모든 것을 함께 합니다. 앞으로 계속된 방랑 속 마주하는 사람들과 수용, 제안 그리고 소통을 통해 "함께" 만들어 갈 공간을 향하여 긴 여정 중인 우리는 방랑자들 입니다.

in other environments and spaces, people with different we are happy to be together.various people, new inspiration, another design all together. for space to make "together" through communication with people who will meet in the future on our long journey we are wanderlust.





현재의 디자인 유행이나 남들의 관념을 잊어버리고, 우리만의 이야기를 만들며, 작은 것으로도 감동을 줄 수 있는 순수함이 필요합니다. 그렇게 된다면, 온전한 우리만의 스토리가 있는 공간이 될 것입니다.

we need the pureness that can forget the present design trend and the idea of others, make our own story, and impress small things. if it does,it will be a space with our own story.