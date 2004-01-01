BCHO Architects is about twenty to thirty people firm. Founded in Seoul, Korea in 1994, the firm started as a design-build office with a focus on simple structures and strong regard for nature. The design team has been working very closely with contractors and multiple fabrication specialists in various disciplines; including stone masons, product designers, wood workers, potters, and engineers. The firm also has multiple professional collaborators throughout the world in North and South America. BCHO Architects believe that buildings, furniture and art are made, not created. Each architectural project, encompassing various scales and programs, explores the phenomenon of light and space, fabrication and construction methods, recycling and reusing, and a broad sense of sustainability (social/cultural/physical) which uses collective creative energy to reduce the demand for grid energy.
- 서비스 지역
- 대한민국 / 해외 그리고 서울특별시 서초구
- 회사 수상내역
- 2015
- ·Architizer A+ Honored Finalist 수상 (Namhae Linear Suite)
- ·미국 북서부 및 태평양권역 미국 건축가 협회(AIA) 수상 (Namhae Linear Suite)
- 2014
- ·한국건축가협회상 수상
- ·부산다운 건축상 대상 수상
- 2013
- ·미국 몬태나주 건축가협회 최고상(Honor Award) 3개 수상(헤이리 극장, L-shaped House, 이외수 갤러리)
- ·미국 북서부 및 태평양권역 미국 건축가 협회 2개 수상(L-shaped House, 한일 게스트하우스)
- ·영국 AR 하우스 어워드 Highly Commended 수상 (L-shaped House)
- 2010
- ·김수근 문화상 수상 – 땅집
- ·미국 북서부 및 태평양권역 미국 건축가 협회 (땅집)
- 2009
- ·한국건축가협회상(Best Seven 2009) 수상 – 한일게스트하우스
- ·제주건축문화대상 수상 – 제주도 주택
- ·미국북서부 및 태평양권역 미국 건축가 협회 Merit Award – 수곡리‘ㅁ’자집
- ·미국 몬태나주 건축가협회 최고상(Honor Award) 수상 – 땅집
- ·미국 몬태나주 건축가협회 최고상(Honor Award) 수상 – 한일게스트하우스
- 2008
- ·강원도 경관우수건축물 특별상 수상 – 이외수주택 + 집필실
- ·한국건축가협회상(Best Seven 2008) 수상 – 아름솔유치원
- 2007
- ·미국 몬태나주 건축가협회 최고상(Honor Award) 수상
- 2006
- ·미국북서부 및 태평양권역 미국 건축가 협회 Citation Award, 2개 수상 – 카메라타 음악실 / 갤러리, C-shaped House
- 2005
- ·영국 Phaidon 출판사가 5년마다 선정하는 세계 100대 건축가로 선정. (10X10)에 출판
- ·한국건축문화대상 수상 – 배재대학교 예술관 : 건축대, 음대, 미대
- 2004
- ·한국건축가협회상(Best Seven 2004) 수상 – 카메라타 음악실 / 갤러리
- ·미국 Architectural Record에서 선정한 세계의 건축가 11인 – 배재대학교 예술관, 카메라타 음악실/갤러리, Ramp Office Building
- ·미국 몬태나주 건축가 협회상 (Honor Award) 수상 – 카메라타 음악실/갤러리 및 'ㄷ’자 양철지붕집
- ·미국 북서부 및 태평양권역 미국 건축가 협회 최고상(Honor Award, Northwest and Pacific Regional) 수상 – 파주 어유지 장애인근로시설 및 강화도 우리마을 장애인근로시설 두 작품
- 2003
- ·영국 Architectural Review에 AR House – 국수리 단독 주택
- 2002
- ·미국건축가협회(A.I.A) 몬타나주 본상 수상 – 강화도 우리마을 장애인 학교 근로시설
- ·미국건축가협회(A.I.A) 몬타나주 본상 수상 – 파주 어유지 장애인 학교 근로시설
- 2001
- ·Tau Sigma Delta Medal, 몬태나 주립대학교 for accomplishments in architectural design
- ·Ard Award, Highly Commended, 영국 Architectural Review
- 1999
- ·한국건축가협회상 수상 – 주택부분
- 1998
- ·CRI-ARC 선 건축상 수상- 주택부분
- ·한국건축가협회 아천상 수상 – 주택부분
