BCHO Architects is about twenty to thirty people firm. Founded in Seoul, Korea in 1994, the firm started as a design-build office with a focus on simple structures and strong regard for nature. The design team has been working very closely with contractors and multiple fabrication specialists in various disciplines; including stone masons, product designers, wood workers, potters, and engineers. The firm also has multiple professional collaborators throughout the world in North and South America. BCHO Architects believe that buildings, furniture and art are made, not created. Each architectural project, encompassing various scales and programs, explores the phenomenon of light and space, fabrication and construction methods, recycling and reusing, and a broad sense of sustainability (social/cultural/physical) which uses collective creative energy to reduce the demand for grid energy.