현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

호미파이 홈페이지를 가장 최적화된 상태에서 사용하시려면 다른 브라우저를 다운로드해주세요. 아이콘을 누르시면 무료 다운로드가 시작됩니다.

공간
전문가
매거진
DIY
전문가 등록하기
프리미엄
로그 아웃
건축농장 Farming Architecture
건축가 in 서울
소개 1프로젝트 (1) 0아이디어 북 (0)
리뷰 (0)
edit edit in admin 리뷰 요청 새로운 프로젝트
리뷰 요청 프로필 수정

프로젝트

새로운 프로젝트
  • Go 프리미엄
    • 폴리하우스 Poly House, 건축농장 Farming Architecture 건축농장 Farming Architecture 모던스타일 주택
    폴리하우스 Poly House, 건축농장 Farming Architecture 건축농장 Farming Architecture 모던스타일 주택
    폴리하우스 Poly House, 건축농장 Farming Architecture 건축농장 Farming Architecture 모던스타일 주택
    +19
    폴리하우스 Poly House

    Farming Architecture: Farming + architecture. As our name implies, we attach importance not just to finished works of architecture but to the process of cultivating ideas. We go beyond the traditional definition of architects, experimenting with new working methods that span the boundaries between architecture, art and the public sphere, sharing ideas with a variety of collaborators and applying them in relevant fields. 

    Farming Architecture strives to engage in sustainable, creative activity rather than one-off, disposable work. Over the past few years, we have worked in Seoul and New York in areas as diverse as design, art, publishing and public architecture. We constantly question ways of communicating on the boundary between architecture and art, searching for methods of sharing with the general public. Farming Architecture focuses on understanding architecture, people and society. 

    We have recently worked on projects that bring together local communities, art and architecture, such as Changsin-dong Alleyway Project and Chuncheon International Mime Festival, and received a 2015 Young Artist Award (Architecture) from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism for our work spanning multiple fields such as fashion, art and architecture in projects including hanbok designer Lee Young Hee's “Baram: Baraem” exhibition and Kumho Museum of Art's “Architecture of Materials, Materials of Architecture.” Works such as the almost-completed “Weekend Art Farm” (2015 Kim Soo Keun Prize Preview Award) and “Gogi-dong House” experiment with Farming Architecture's unique residential topography, using various combinations of internal and external space.

    서비스 지역
    서울
    회사 수상내역
    CHOI Jangwon received his master's degree in architecture from Columbia University(GSAPP) after graduating from Chung-ang University. His proposal for National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Korea was selected as the winner of 'Young Architects Program' by Museum of Modern Art in New York in 2014, followed by receiving 'Young Artist Award' from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in Korea and 'Kim Soo Keun Prize Preview Award' in 2015. He is currently an adjunct professor at Chung-ang University and a principle architect of Farming Architecture that he founded in 2013.
    주소
    서울시 중구 동호로12길 39
    04607 서울
    대한민국
    +82-1026510111 farming-architecture.org
    법적 소유권

    Copyright (c) 2017 CHOI Jangwon.

      Add SEO element