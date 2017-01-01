Farming Architecture: Farming + architecture. As our name implies, we attach importance not just to finished works of architecture but to the process of cultivating ideas. We go beyond the traditional definition of architects, experimenting with new working methods that span the boundaries between architecture, art and the public sphere, sharing ideas with a variety of collaborators and applying them in relevant fields.

Farming Architecture strives to engage in sustainable, creative activity rather than one-off, disposable work. Over the past few years, we have worked in Seoul and New York in areas as diverse as design, art, publishing and public architecture. We constantly question ways of communicating on the boundary between architecture and art, searching for methods of sharing with the general public. Farming Architecture focuses on understanding architecture, people and society.

We have recently worked on projects that bring together local communities, art and architecture, such as Changsin-dong Alleyway Project and Chuncheon International Mime Festival, and received a 2015 Young Artist Award (Architecture) from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism for our work spanning multiple fields such as fashion, art and architecture in projects including hanbok designer Lee Young Hee's “Baram: Baraem” exhibition and Kumho Museum of Art's “Architecture of Materials, Materials of Architecture.” Works such as the almost-completed “Weekend Art Farm” (2015 Kim Soo Keun Prize Preview Award) and “Gogi-dong House” experiment with Farming Architecture's unique residential topography, using various combinations of internal and external space.