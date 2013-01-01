Brand Story

Story on and Sustainable for Ceramics

이야기가 담긴 친절하고 지속가능한 세라믹 제품을 디자인합니다. 남세라믹웍스 디자인의 출발은 재미있는 이야기에서 시작되고, 모든 제품이 사용함에 있어 오래도록 변함없는 아름다움을 추구합니다. 이것이 각각의 이야기가 담겨 있고 지속가능한 세라믹을 추구하는 남세라믹웍스의 모토입니다.

Between Studio and Factory

수공예와 대량생산의 장점을 최대로 끌어올린 도자기. 남세라믹웍스는 스튜디오와 팩토리의 중간 접점을 지향합니다. 이것은 다품종 소량생산으로, 합리적이고 독창적인 제품을 연구하는 남세라믹웍스의 비젼입니다.

NAM ceramic works

New Added Merit We aim to design and produce our ceramic pieces new added merit .

We design sustainable ceramic products that has its own stories. Our design starts with playful stories and we pursue every product with eternal beauty. This is our motto that products are sustainable with various stories.

Between Studio and Factory The focus of our direction is to produce ceramics that only benefit from both handicrafts and mass production.

We aim at a middle point between studio and factory. This means small quantity batch production and our vision that we entirely research originality and creativity for ceramics.