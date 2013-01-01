Brand Story
Story on and Sustainable for Ceramics
이야기가 담긴 친절하고 지속가능한 세라믹 제품을 디자인합니다. 남세라믹웍스 디자인의 출발은 재미있는 이야기에서 시작되고, 모든 제품이 사용함에 있어 오래도록 변함없는 아름다움을 추구합니다. 이것이 각각의 이야기가 담겨 있고 지속가능한 세라믹을 추구하는 남세라믹웍스의 모토입니다.
Between Studio and Factory
수공예와 대량생산의 장점을 최대로 끌어올린 도자기. 남세라믹웍스는 스튜디오와 팩토리의 중간 접점을 지향합니다. 이것은 다품종 소량생산으로, 합리적이고 독창적인 제품을 연구하는 남세라믹웍스의 비젼입니다.
NAM ceramic works
New Added Merit We aim to design and produce our ceramic pieces new added merit .
We design sustainable ceramic products that has its own stories. Our design starts with playful stories and we pursue every product with eternal beauty. This is our motto that products are sustainable with various stories.
Between Studio and Factory The focus of our direction is to produce ceramics that only benefit from both handicrafts and mass production.
We aim at a middle point between studio and factory. This means small quantity batch production and our vision that we entirely research originality and creativity for ceramics.
- 서비스
- ceramic ware, home deco, 그리고 tableware etc.
- 서비스 지역
- korea 그리고 other countries
- 회사 수상내역
- EXHIBITIONS
- 2014 공예트렌드페어(COEX, Seoul)
- 2014 IHMRS(International Hotel, Motel+Restaurant) Show(New York, USA)
- 2014 Cheongju International Craft Fair
- 2014 Beijing Design Week(Beijing, China)
- 2014 MAISON & OBJET (Nord villepinte, Paris)
- 2014 Oriental Image – color and shape (Tong-In Gallery, Seoul)
- 2014 Craft Platform (문화역서울 284, 서울)
- 2014 NAM ceramic works 2nd addition – From hand to hand(1984, Seoul)
- 2014 Seoul Living Design Festival (COEX, Seoul)
- 2014 NAM ceramic works 1st addition -2014 기획초대전 (Tong-In Gallery, Seoul)
- 2013 Seoul Design Festival (COEX, Seoul)
- 2013 Craft trend fair (COEX, Seoul)
- 2013 IHMRS(International Hotel, Motel+Restaurant) Show(New York, USA)
- 2013 Dutch Design Week(Eindhoven, Netherlands)
- 주소
평장길 154-15(154-15, Pyeongjang-gil)
우) 469-122 경기도 여주시 Yeoju-Si, Gyeonggi-Do, South Korea( 469-122 Rep. Of Korea)
대한민국
+82-1099368204 www.namceramicworks.com