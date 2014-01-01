인간과 실존적 장면들

:저는 인간의 삶에 대한 관심을 우리와 가장 친숙한 사람의 형상과, 함축적인 몸짓을 통해 표현하는 장신구를 만들고 있습니다. 담담하게 이런저런 모습으로 실존하고 있는 일상을 묘사한 장신구는 마치 작은 회화 작품을 들여다보는 것과 같은 착각을 불러일으킵니다. 칠보 기법을 통해 제작된 사람의 이미지와, 저의 작업에서 중점적으로 이어져 온 즉흥적인 드로잉과 선명한 색의 요소들이 잘 드러나는 점이 특징입니다. 이를 통해 자칫 무겁게 다가올 수 있는 주제를 밝고 재치 있게 풀어내고자 합니다.

Human Beings and the Scenes of Existence

:The aim of my study is to express my interest about human life with the most familiar figures: the human being and through the compacted gesture. This jewellery describes everyday life of human beings. Existing in this way or that way with calm faces, makes us feel as if we are looking into a small-sized art painting. The works characteristically show the images of human beings made with, enameling technics as well as the elements of spontaneous drawing and vivid color that I have continued using for the works. Through these, I tried to make the subject bright and witty, which might have been rather heavy.