현대 사회구조 속에서 현대인들은 타자의 욕망에 중독되어 있다. 그래서 자신은 스스로 자신이기를 거부하고 다른 타자처럼 위장하고 살아야만 한다거나 ‘환상’ 속에서만 비로소 살아갈 수밖에 없다. 그래서 환상은 현실속의 불안한 감정들로부터 해방 되고 싶은 욕구의 표현이고, 현대인들을 욕망하게 하는 삶의 영역에서 탈출하기 위한 공간을 의미하기도 하며, 힘겨운 현실세계를 벗어나기 위해 자신을 깊숙한 곳으로 인도하는 환각제이기도 하다. 특히 나의 작품 속에서의 환상과 현실은 특정구분이 없다. 이는 사실 우리가 객관적 현실이라고 믿는 것이 환상의 소산이며, 우리가 환상이라고 치부하는 것이 스스로 애써 배척했던 실재 일 수 있기 때문이다. 현실 풍경 속에서 환상의 이야기가 숨어 있고, 판타지 속에 현실이 들어 있다. 이 두 가지는 서로 분리된 것이 아니라 현실 속에서 공존한다. 더 큰 의미의 현실을 찾아 그 속에서 신비로운 관계를 발견하게 되면, 답답한 현실로부터 벗어날 수 있게 되고, 일상 속 현실과 상상 속 현실이 하나의 ‘실제’로써 경험하게 된다. 그래서 현실 속에 숨어 있는 ‘환상’을 통하여 ‘더 큰 의미의 현실’을 찾고자 한다. 지극히 개인적인 이야기에서부터 시작된 작품들은 일상 속 상상의 공간을 제시하며 자신만의 조형언어로 표현하고 있다.

In today's social structure, people are addicted to other people's desires, so that they either refuse to be themselves and live in disguise, or live completely in fantasy world. Fantasy is thus an expression of the desire to break away from un stable emotional links with reality, but can also refer to a space for those seeking release from a modern world that pushes people into desire. Fantasy can even be a kind of hallucinogen, allowing escape from the drudgeries and stresses of daily life. There is no distinction between reality and fantasy in my works. As a matter of fact, what we believe to be objective reality is borne out of fantasy, and what we dismiss as fantasy may indeed turn out to be reality that we are trying so desperately to avoid. Reality contains stories of fantasy and vice versa. The two are inseparable , and co-exist in reality. what I hope to express by means of drawing and ceramic art is the rediscovery of reality and the fantastic aspects of reality itself. In my work, reality and fantasy merge into reality in a broader sense, and incidents in works of art and the imagination also became real.