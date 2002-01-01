당사는 2002년 설립되어 하프미러 진공증착, 스마트미러, 터치스크린, 디지털사이니지 등 스마트한 디스플레이 제품 제조를 전문으로 하고 있습니다.

하프미러와 터치스크린, LED 및 LCD 와 함께 구성하여 스마트한 미러 디스플레이 제품 제조 및 수출을 주력으로 국내외 다수의 대기업 및 관련 기업들과 활발한 기업활동을 이어가고 있습니다.

Nice to meet you !!

We are an Global Leading company of Smart Mirror Display "AT Optronics Corporation" We ATO (Advanced Technology of Optical Electronics) Established 2002, We have pride and passion of very first, very best for half mirror, Smart mirror display, Touch screen, Digital signage business field for 16 years.

We always do our best efforts and sincere attitude to the customer who is in close relation with us for making any of success as requite.

Surely we promise to be your future-oriented success partner that will be able to jump over existing commonness through smart and innovative display total solution like Smart mirror, LED, LCD, Touch screen, Hologram, Sensor module, DID and Digital Signage.

We are being recognized around the world for the best quality and good designed products through our own brand name ATO, ATO Display, THE MIRROR and ADGEAR world widely.

Small but Strong that is our goal !!

A journey of a thousand miles must begin with the first step !!

Just feel free to knock on the door of ATO, it does not matter small quantity, small money of order at all !! Kindness, Faithfulness and Sincerity, that is our another business solution for the customer !!

Thank you !!

Sincerely Yours,

AT Optronics Corporation in South Korea

www.atodisplay.com

ato@atodisplay.com

Tel: +82 31 291 9964