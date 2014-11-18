현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

(주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.)
바닥재 in Gyeonggi-Do, South Korea
    • 신개념 대리석마루 뉴이지스톤을 이용한 부산 우동 아델리스 아파트 리모델링, (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) 모던스타일 거실
    신개념 대리석마루 뉴이지스톤을 이용한 부산 우동 아델리스 아파트 리모델링, (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) 모던스타일 거실
    신개념 대리석마루 뉴이지스톤을 이용한 부산 우동 아델리스 아파트 리모델링, (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) 모던스타일 미디어 룸
    +6
    신개념 대리석마루 뉴이지스톤을 이용한 부산 우동 아델리스 아파트 리모델링
    신개념 대리석마루 뉴이지스톤을 사용한 수원 광교 삼성래미안 아파트 리모델링, (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) 모던스타일 거실
    신개념 대리석마루 뉴이지스톤을 사용한 수원 광교 삼성래미안 아파트 리모델링, (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) 모던스타일 주방
    신개념 대리석마루 뉴이지스톤을 사용한 수원 광교 삼성래미안 아파트 리모델링, (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) 모던스타일 복도, 현관 & 계단
    신개념 대리석마루 뉴이지스톤을 사용한 수원 광교 삼성래미안 아파트 리모델링
    신개념 대리석마루 뉴이지스톤 델리카토크림을 이용한 서울 압구정동 중앙하이츠빌 아파트 리모델링, (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) 모던스타일 거실
    신개념 대리석마루 뉴이지스톤 델리카토크림을 이용한 서울 압구정동 중앙하이츠빌 아파트 리모델링, (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) 클래식스타일 복도, 현관 & 계단
    신개념 대리석마루 뉴이지스톤 델리카토크림을 이용한 서울 압구정동 중앙하이츠빌 아파트 리모델링, (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) 클래식스타일 거실
    신개념 대리석마루 뉴이지스톤 델리카토크림을 이용한 서울 압구정동 중앙하이츠빌 아파트 리모델링
    신개념 대리석마루 뉴이지스톤 델리카토크림을 이용한 서울 동부이촌동 삼성리버스위트 아파트 리모델링, (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) 모던스타일 거실
    신개념 대리석마루 뉴이지스톤 델리카토크림을 이용한 서울 동부이촌동 삼성리버스위트 아파트 리모델링, (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) 모던스타일 복도, 현관 & 계단
    신개념 대리석마루 뉴이지스톤 델리카토크림을 이용한 서울 동부이촌동 삼성리버스위트 아파트 리모델링, (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) 모던스타일 거실
    +2
    신개념 대리석마루 뉴이지스톤 델리카토크림을 이용한 서울 동부이촌동 삼성리버스위트 아파트 리모델링
    신개념 대리석마루 뉴이지스톤을 이용한 서울 동부이촌동 아파트 리모델링, (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) 모던스타일 거실
    신개념 대리석마루 뉴이지스톤을 이용한 서울 동부이촌동 아파트 리모델링, (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) 모던스타일 거실
    신개념 대리석마루 뉴이지스톤을 이용한 서울 동부이촌동 아파트 리모델링, (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) 모던스타일 주방
    +1
    신개념 대리석마루 뉴이지스톤을 이용한 서울 동부이촌동 아파트 리모델링
    신개념 대리석마루 뉴이지스톤을 이용한 서울 자양동 스타시티 주상복합 리모델링, (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) 모던스타일 거실
    신개념 대리석마루 뉴이지스톤을 이용한 서울 자양동 스타시티 주상복합 리모델링, (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) 모던스타일 거실
    신개념 대리석마루 뉴이지스톤을 이용한 서울 자양동 스타시티 주상복합 리모델링, (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) (주)이지테크(EASYTECH Inc.) 모던스타일 거실
    +3
    신개념 대리석마루 뉴이지스톤을 이용한 서울 자양동 스타시티 주상복합 리모델링
    모두보기 10 프로젝트

    ● Brief feature of NEW Easystone

    1.     Strong points of NEW Easystone.
    1)     Saving time.

    NEW Easystone can be installed up to 100m2 per day by 2men, ordinary marble only can be installed around 15m2. You can save installation – time at least 5times comparing to ordinary marbles.

    2)     High impact resistance Easystone is much stronger than ordinary marbles.

    3)     No required grouting lines NEW Easystone doesn’t need any grout between panels. This point provide better look, easier cleaning.

    4)     No level difference because of Tongue and Groove locking structure.

    5)     Very light weight (NEW Easystone = 16kg/m2, ordinary marble = 50kg/m2)  

    2.     Cost saving

    1)     Labor cost

    NEW Easystone has much faster and easier installing capability comparing to ordinary one.

    2)     Easy to Maintain

    NEW Easystone can be replaced individually one by one, if it has problem

    서비스 지역
    Gyeonggi-do,South Korea
    주소
    245-13, Shinchon-ri, Gonjiam-eup, Gwangju-si
    464874 Gyeonggi-Do, South Korea
    대한민국
    +82-317644086 blog.naver.com/easytecinc

