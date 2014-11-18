● Brief feature of NEW Easystone

1. Strong points of NEW Easystone.

1) Saving time.

NEW Easystone can be installed up to 100m2 per day by 2men, ordinary marble only can be installed around 15m2. You can save installation – time at least 5times comparing to ordinary marbles.

2) High impact resistance Easystone is much stronger than ordinary marbles.

3) No required grouting lines NEW Easystone doesn’t need any grout between panels. This point provide better look, easier cleaning.

4) No level difference because of Tongue and Groove locking structure.

5) Very light weight (NEW Easystone = 16kg/m2, ordinary marble = 50kg/m2)

2. Cost saving

1) Labor cost

NEW Easystone has much faster and easier installing capability comparing to ordinary one.

2) Easy to Maintain

NEW Easystone can be replaced individually one by one, if it has problem