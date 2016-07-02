SON ARCHITECTS last 18 years since 1997, founded by I Min and Son Jin, studied and worked in Italy.

ISON focused on the meaning and potentialities of urban context that small building remains, through series of kindergarten projects in early days. Outcomes were recognized and the studio won the Kim Swoo Geun Prize in 2008. Recently Ison’s field is extending to new housing type, called Town-house and public projects like galleries, schools. Ison Architects has been devoted to man and space with a belief that 'building' has a power more than we think.