BMIX
디자이너 in Korea
    Lumi, BMIX BMIX 침실조명
    Lumi, BMIX BMIX 침실조명
    Lumi, BMIX BMIX 침실조명
    Lumi
    Dialog in the dark, BMIX BMIX 벽 & 바닥벽 장식
    Dialog in the dark, BMIX BMIX 벽 & 바닥벽 장식
    Dialog in the dark, BMIX BMIX 벽 & 바닥벽 장식
    Dialog in the dark
    O'CLOCK, BMIX BMIX 침실액세서리 & 장식
    O'CLOCK, BMIX BMIX 침실액세서리 & 장식
    O'CLOCK, BMIX BMIX 침실액세서리 & 장식
    O'CLOCK
    PUREMOLD, BMIX BMIX 침실조명
    PUREMOLD, BMIX BMIX 침실조명
    PUREMOLD, BMIX BMIX 침실조명
    PUREMOLD

    about BMIX

     BMIX, established October 2012, translates everyday objects into emotionally expressive items through design.   BMIX is made up of three designers in product and furniture design and builds its position as the design oriented company through participations in several aspects of designproduct salesand design fair participations with the start of  '2012 Seoul Art Fair',  '2012 Seoul Design Festival' and '2013 Paris Maison & Objet' and activities within the designers' group.   All BMIX products are designed and produced in Korea with the three designers responsible from product and graphic design to new concept build-up and product promotion. BMIX reaches out to you with outstanding quality and design that aims for fusion between art and design, classic and modern, and analog and digital.   BMIX strive to produce the best design products through research and development that answers the needs of the customers with the aim of producing practical and useful products. We hope all our customers can sympathize and enjoy the products we designed with delight.

    서비스
    Concrete design products
    서비스 지역
    KR 그리고 korea
    회사 수상내역
    2010  /  red dot design awards winn
    주소
    Korea
    대한민국
    www.bmixx.com
