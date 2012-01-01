about BMIX

BMIX, established October 2012, translates everyday objects into emotionally expressive items through design. BMIX is made up of three designers in product and furniture design and builds its position as the design oriented company through participations in several aspects of designproduct salesand design fair participations with the start of '2012 Seoul Art Fair', '2012 Seoul Design Festival' and '2013 Paris Maison & Objet' and activities within the designers' group. All BMIX products are designed and produced in Korea with the three designers responsible from product and graphic design to new concept build-up and product promotion. BMIX reaches out to you with outstanding quality and design that aims for fusion between art and design, classic and modern, and analog and digital. BMIX strive to produce the best design products through research and development that answers the needs of the customers with the aim of producing practical and useful products. We hope all our customers can sympathize and enjoy the products we designed with delight.