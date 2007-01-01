현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

i-CLUE DESIGN
조명 in Seoul, Korea
    Lion Penseur lampe

    i-CLUE DESIGN is a group that has no boundaries in design, and depending on the nature of the project forms internationally professional groups for maximum quality products. With its very own brand of products that are manufactured by i-CLUE DESIGN itself, we also collaborate with experts from various fields of design for innovative and human-centered designs and design consulting projects.

    서비스
    integrated design consulting services to manufacturing companies
    서비스 지역
    Seoul, korea, 그리고 Seoul, Korea
    회사 수상내역
    • 2012 Korea Invention Patent Exhibition Silver , The Commissioner of the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO)
    • 2012 IDEA Award _U.S.A.(Finalist)
    • 2012 iF Product Design Award in Germany
    • 2012 ‘Hanji Award’ Award of president KCDF 
    • 2010 iida (Inchon International design Awards), Finalist
    • 2008 Seoul Design Olympiad Award, Awarded (2 item)
    • 2007 iF Concept Design Award in Germany 
    주소
    #707, 56, Banpo-daero 18-gil, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea
    137-876 Seoul, Korea
    대한민국
    +82-1033795767 www.i-cluedesign.com
    법적 소유권

    LEE JIN YOUNG

