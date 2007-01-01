i-CLUE DESIGN is a group that has no boundaries in design, and depending on the nature of the project forms internationally professional groups for maximum quality products. With its very own brand of products that are manufactured by i-CLUE DESIGN itself, we also collaborate with experts from various fields of design for innovative and human-centered designs and design consulting projects.
- integrated design consulting services to manufacturing companies
Seoul, Korea
- 2012 Korea Invention Patent Exhibition Silver , The Commissioner of the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO)
- 2012 IDEA Award _U.S.A.(Finalist)
- 2012 iF Product Design Award in Germany
- 2012 ‘Hanji Award’ Award of president KCDF
- 2010 iida (Inchon International design Awards), Finalist
- 2008 Seoul Design Olympiad Award, Awarded (2 item)
- 2007 iF Concept Design Award in Germany
#707, 56, Banpo-daero 18-gil, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Korea
137-876 Seoul, Korea
대한민국
+82-1033795767 www.i-cluedesign.com
LEE JIN YOUNG