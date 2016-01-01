현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

호미파이 홈페이지를 가장 최적화된 상태에서 사용하시려면 다른 브라우저를 다운로드해주세요. 아이콘을 누르시면 무료 다운로드가 시작됩니다.

공간
전문가
매거진
DIY
전문가 등록하기
프리미엄
로그 아웃
건축그룹 [tam]
건축가 in Seoul
소개 0프로젝트 (0) 0아이디어 북 (0)
리뷰 (0)
edit edit in admin 리뷰 요청 새로운 프로젝트
리뷰 요청 프로필 수정
새로운 프로젝트
  • Go 프리미엄

    • 작은 건축을 통한 작은 가능성이 도시의 얼굴을 바꿉니다.

    [tam]은 그 가능성에 도전합니다.

    We are an architectural design office.

    We can perform any design projects(architecture, urban, landscape etc.) in the world and have a good design process. You shall satisfy our design and services. Trust us! We will be a good partner. Please, visit our website "www.grouptam.com" and contact us "jhlee@grouptam.com"

    서비스 지역
    서울시 성북구 그리고 Seoul
    회사 수상내역
    Shinkenchiku Award, Heritage Tomorrow Project 3 Award
    주소
    1F, 12-6 Seonjam-ro, Seongbuk-gu
    136-821 Seoul
    대한민국
    +82-1034193694 www.grouptam.com
      Add SEO element