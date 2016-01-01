작은 건축을 통한 작은 가능성이 도시의 얼굴을 바꿉니다.

[tam]은 그 가능성에 도전합니다.

We are an architectural design office.

We can perform any design projects(architecture, urban, landscape etc.) in the world and have a good design process. You shall satisfy our design and services. Trust us! We will be a good partner. Please, visit our website "www.grouptam.com" and contact us "jhlee@grouptam.com"