건축공방 &#39;ArchiWorkshop&#39;
건축가 in 서울시
리뷰 (3)
    일상의 건축을 생각하고, 짓고, 누리고, 공유하는 건축가들입니다.

    ‘건축공방’이라는 이름은 두 가지 의미를 가지고 있다. 하나는 ‘공예가의 작업실(Workshop)’이라는 의미이고, 다른 하나는 ‘서로 공격하고 방어하는 토론(Discussion)’이라는 의미이다. 건축은 결과적으로 보면, 시각적인 작업이지만 태생은 철학적이고 합리적인 사고를 동반하는 작업이기도 하다. 그런 이유로 우리는 스케치만큼이나 토론과 대화를 중요시하면서 작업을 진행하는데, 이런 방식은 더 효율적인 작업과 결과를 가능하게 한다. 건축공방은 일상의 건축을 생각하고, 짓고, 누리고, 공유하는 건축가이다. 우리가 말하는 일상의 건축은 높은 수준, 즉 건강한 환경의 건축을 의미하고, 더 많은 사람들이 이를 누릴 수 있는 확대된 건축문화를 말한다.

    We are Architects, who think, create, enjoy and share everyday Architecture.

    The title 'ArchiWorkshop' has two meanings. One is 'workshop of artisans (workshop)', and the other is the meaning of 'attacking and defending to each other through discussion'.

    From a result perspective of view, architecture is a visual work. But at the same time, its origin accompanies philosophy and rational thinking. For that reason, we discuss and converse as much as sketching and this approach allows us for more efficient operations and results. We, ArchiWorkshop, think, create, enjoy and share everyday architecture. Our 'Everyday architecture' has meaning of high level of architecture, namely, architecture with healthy environment and expansion of this architecture culture to more people to share.

    서비스
    Design
    서비스 지역
    서울시
    회사 수상내역
    레드닷디자인 어워드 2015, 아이코닉 어워드 2014, 독일디자인 어워드 2015, 아키타이저 어워드2015Reddot Design Award 2015 'Winner', Iconic awards 2014 'Best of Best', German design award 2015 'special mentioned', A+Architizer Award 2015
    주소
    서초구 주흥1길 26, 2층
    137-810 서울시
    대한민국
    +82-25423947 www.archiworkshop.kr

    리뷰

    Ariel Marcelo Gómez
    우수한 디자인! 그들은 저에게 많은 영감을 주었습니다. 감사 해요
    6 달 전
    Byoungwook Min
    2 년 전
    Alexander Amoah
    거의 3 년 전
    Show all 3 reviews

    최근 homify 에디터에 의해 언급됨

