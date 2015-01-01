일상의 건축을 생각하고, 짓고, 누리고, 공유하는 건축가들입니다.

‘건축공방’이라는 이름은 두 가지 의미를 가지고 있다. 하나는 ‘공예가의 작업실(Workshop)’이라는 의미이고, 다른 하나는 ‘서로 공격하고 방어하는 토론(Discussion)’이라는 의미이다. 건축은 결과적으로 보면, 시각적인 작업이지만 태생은 철학적이고 합리적인 사고를 동반하는 작업이기도 하다. 그런 이유로 우리는 스케치만큼이나 토론과 대화를 중요시하면서 작업을 진행하는데, 이런 방식은 더 효율적인 작업과 결과를 가능하게 한다. 건축공방은 일상의 건축을 생각하고, 짓고, 누리고, 공유하는 건축가이다. 우리가 말하는 일상의 건축은 높은 수준, 즉 건강한 환경의 건축을 의미하고, 더 많은 사람들이 이를 누릴 수 있는 확대된 건축문화를 말한다.

We are Architects, who think, create, enjoy and share everyday Architecture.

The title 'ArchiWorkshop' has two meanings. One is 'workshop of artisans (workshop)', and the other is the meaning of 'attacking and defending to each other through discussion'.

From a result perspective of view, architecture is a visual work. But at the same time, its origin accompanies philosophy and rational thinking. For that reason, we discuss and converse as much as sketching and this approach allows us for more efficient operations and results. We, ArchiWorkshop, think, create, enjoy and share everyday architecture. Our 'Everyday architecture' has meaning of high level of architecture, namely, architecture with healthy environment and expansion of this architecture culture to more people to share.