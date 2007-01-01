D·LIM architects is a small architectural group led by its two founders, Yeonghwan Lim and Sunhyun Kim. Lim, a professor at Hongik University and a registered architect in Pennsylvania, is responsible creative design. Lim received his master's degree from University of Pennsylvania. Kim holds a master’s degree in project management from Harvard University and is responsible for the execution of projects. She worked as a senior project manager in Jones Lang La Salle and Skylan, Inc. before she founded D·LIM architects in 2007. D·LIM architects have received several architectural awards such as the Seoul Architectural Award, the Young Architect Award, the “Best 7” Award from KIA, and the Korean Architectural Award.

Lim and Kim, who are life and business partners, always start a new project by asking paradoxical questions to each other. Their conceptualization process allows them to scrutinize micro issues of the project and to discover a unique way to go. For instance, Ahn Jung-geun Memorial Hall was begun by first questioning what the building should actually commemorate. Even though Patriot Ahn was an obvious figure for commemoration, through this fundamental question, the 12 people who stood behind Ahn were also memorialized. This thought became a core concept to mediate human figures to a physical building through a symbolic formation method. D·LIM always compares opposing standpoints together: sustainable vs. un-sustainable, technical vs. nontechnical, refined vs. crude, local vs. universal, and so on. These conflicting angles bring generative and creative answers.