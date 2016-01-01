현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

stpmj
건축가 in Korea
    THE MASONRY
    THE MASONRY, stpmj stpmj 모던스타일 주택
    THE MASONRY, stpmj stpmj 모던스타일 주택
    +40
    THE MASONRY
    Stratum House
    Stratum House, stpmj stpmj 모던스타일 주택
    Stratum House, stpmj stpmj 모던스타일 주택
    +22
    Stratum House
    Shear House
    Shear House, stpmj stpmj 모던스타일 주택
    Shear House, stpmj stpmj 모던스타일 주택
    +30
    Shear House

    stpmj is an idea-driven design practice based in New York and Seoul. The office is found by Seung Teak Lee and Mi Jung Lim with the belief that the work explores a new perspective built from careful observations of material, structure and program expanding to the social, cultural, environmental, and economic phenomena of our time. stpmj navigates on uncharted territory of material experiments focused on its sensoriality and performativity expanding our conventional material culture to broader built environment. We seek provocative works that speculate on a broad range of investigations, leveraging the potential of materials in the stage of concept and production.
    stpmj aims for "PROVOCATIVE REALISM". It is a series of synergetic explorations that occur on the boundary between the ideal and the real. It is based on simplicity of form and detail, clarity of structure, excellence in environmental function, use of new materials, and rational management of budget. To these we add ideas generated from curiosity in everyday life as we pursue a methodology for dramatically exploiting the limitations of reality. We design iconic architecture that stands out, not apart; that is visionary, not fantastical. Continually embracing new parameters we provide distinct solutions at various ranges from architecture to urban strategies, from tangible realities to utopian ideas with unforeseen manners.

    서비스
    Architecture & Interior Design
    서비스 지역
    Korea
    회사 수상내역
    • WINNER of the AIANY Design Award 2017, New York, US
    • WINNER of the Korean Young Architects Award, Seoul, Korea
    • WINNER of the KIM SWOO GEUN PREVIEW AWARD 2016, Seoul, Korea
    • WINNER of the AIA NEW PRACTICES NEW YORK 2016, New York, US
    • FINALIST of the OFFICEUS: Five Principals for Venice Biennale 2014, US Pavilion, New York, US
    • WINNER of Architectural League Prize for Young Architects + Designers (FKA Young Architects Forum), New York, US
    주소
    SungDongGu SungSooDong 2Ga, 278-17 / 189 Schermerhorn Street 2M Brooklyn
    04796 Korea
    대한민국
    www.stpmj.com
    법적 소유권

    stpmj Architecture

    최근 homify 에디터에 의해 언급됨

