"특허제품인 옴니돔하우스는 프레임이 없는 무골조 구조물로서

임시주거와 영구주거를 동시에 해결할 수 있는 반영구적인 제품입니다.

저렴한 비용, 간편한 조립 및 해체, 뛰어난 열효율 등의

특장점을 지닌 신개념의 다용도 하우스 입니다."

Omni-Domehouse® is an innovative frameless dome construction!

◆ Product Features of Omni-Domehouse®

- Easy to Assemble and Portable for Shipment

- Durable with Wind/Water-proof plus Energy Efficient

- Versatile and Expandable with Customization

◆ Who will be interested in Omni-Domehouse®

- Planners of exploration camps and imaginative resorts

- Presidents, prime ministers, heads of state, municipal officials of major cities

- General disaster relief planners for refugees and the homeless