휴먼앤스페이스
건축 자재 in 경기도 양평군
    • 유럽형 화이트 펜션을 옮겨 놓은 듯한 감각있는 멋진 외관의 돔하우스!, 휴먼앤스페이스 휴먼앤스페이스 지중해스타일 주택
    +14
    유럽형 화이트 펜션을 옮겨 놓은 듯한 감각있는 멋진 외관의 돔하우스!

    "특허제품인 옴니돔하우스는 프레임이 없는 무골조 구조물로서

    임시주거와 영구주거를 동시에 해결할 수 있는 반영구적인 제품입니다.

    저렴한 비용, 간편한 조립 및 해체, 뛰어난 열효율 등의

    특장점을 지닌 신개념의 다용도 하우스 입니다."

    ====================================================================

    Omni-Domehouse® is an innovative frameless dome construction!

    ◆ Product Features of Omni-Domehouse®

    - Easy to Assemble and Portable for Shipment

    - Durable with Wind/Water-proof plus Energy Efficient

    - Versatile and Expandable with Customization

    ◆ Who will be interested in Omni-Domehouse® 

    - Planners of exploration camps and imaginative resorts 

    - Presidents, prime ministers, heads of state, municipal officials of major cities 

    - General disaster relief planners for refugees and the homeless

    서비스 지역
    경기도 양평 그리고 서울
    주소
    경기도 양평군 양서면 양수리 1116
    476823 경기도 양평군
    대한민국
    +82-25374209 www.omnidomehouse.com
