"특허제품인 옴니돔하우스는 프레임이 없는 무골조 구조물로서
임시주거와 영구주거를 동시에 해결할 수 있는 반영구적인 제품입니다.
저렴한 비용, 간편한 조립 및 해체, 뛰어난 열효율 등의
특장점을 지닌 신개념의 다용도 하우스 입니다."
====================================================================
Omni-Domehouse® is an innovative frameless dome construction!
◆ Product Features of Omni-Domehouse®
- Easy to Assemble and Portable for Shipment
- Durable with Wind/Water-proof plus Energy Efficient
- Versatile and Expandable with Customization
◆ Who will be interested in Omni-Domehouse®
- Planners of exploration camps and imaginative resorts
- Presidents, prime ministers, heads of state, municipal officials of major cities
- General disaster relief planners for refugees and the homeless
- 서비스 지역
- 경기도 양평 그리고 서울
- 주소
-
경기도 양평군 양서면 양수리 1116
476823 경기도 양평군
대한민국
+82-25374209 www.omnidomehouse.com