HEALINGPOT
디자이너 in 경기도
    • 힐링기어(HEALINGGEAR) 가습기(HUMIDIFIER), HEALINGPOT HEALINGPOT 가정 용품Accessories & decoration 천연 섬유 투명
    힐링기어(HEALINGGEAR) 가습기(HUMIDIFIER)

    healinggear is natural evaporation type humidifier that attaching compressed non-woven fabric into a part looked like gear.It is possible to disassemble each part, so cleaning is convenient. It is a humidifier that use physical characteristic of non-woven faboc, so it is free from spreads of bacteria and detergent, if in-door is too humid or dry, it will cause bacterias, fungi, viruses and mites, But healingpot's natural evaporation method maintain refreshing 40~60 humidity.

    서비스 지역
    경기도
    주소
    성남시 중원구 광며로 377 신구대학교 창업관 702호
    13174 경기도
    대한민국
    +82-7089443445 healingpotshop.com
