PARKiz
Architect Insoo Park worked at iArc as a co-representative for 10 years, and estabalished PARKiz 2010 in response to a calling from society for new designs in various fields including cities, environments, and products. He was appointed 2011 Korean Young Architects Award and recieved the first prize at the Kyeonggi Architecture Culture Award with his Dongtan Town House in the first year at his office. In 2011, his "Shaft system for controlling indoor environment." was selected as one of the 2011 yearly research projects of the Korea Institute of Construction & Transportation Technology Evaluation and Planning. This research will continue until 2013. In addition, he has worked on the development of various patents through contracts with various research institutes.
The company is still in the early stages but has already been selected in a few private architectural design competitions.The company aims to be a "Small but Strong architect company" in the future by improving interal abilities. All employees working at PARKiz do their best to be "SMARTECT"
Architecture
korea 그리고 Seoul
- 2014 Presidential Citation for green technology merit
- Gold Medal, Green Building Competition, National Building Policy Committee.
- 2013 citation of MOCT(lawmaking of architectural service industry promotion)
- Green Technology Certification- Eco Shaft
- 2012 Public Architect of Seoul
- 2011 Korean Young Architect Award
- 2010 Gyungi Architecture Award, Gold prize
- 2009 BIM award
- 2007 Korean Archotecture Award, Honor of mentioned
87, Nonhyeon-ro, Seocho-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea
B-2006 Seoul
대한민국
+82-25892040 www.parkiz.com
2014 Study on new apartment design, LH co.
2013 Study on Copyright in architectural design process, 2012 Study on ‘The Shaft System for to control indoor environment’. KITCP, Selected Research Project for National Research Theme. 2010 Study on ‘Solar Heating System – Parabolic Trough’, KAIST 2009 Redevelopment for Keeping Existed Urban Conditions. AURI 2008 Reguidelines for Standard Architect's Service Contract, KIRA 2007 Public Design Guidelines for Seoul, Seoul City 2005 Research and Proposals for Regulations for Architect, MOCT