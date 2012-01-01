PARKiz

Architect Insoo Park worked at iArc as a co-representative for 10 years, and estabalished PARKiz 2010 in response to a calling from society for new designs in various fields including cities, environments, and products. He was appointed 2011 Korean Young Architects Award and recieved the first prize at the Kyeonggi Architecture Culture Award with his Dongtan Town House in the first year at his office. In 2011, his "Shaft system for controlling indoor environment." was selected as one of the 2011 yearly research projects of the Korea Institute of Construction & Transportation Technology Evaluation and Planning. This research will continue until 2013. In addition, he has worked on the development of various patents through contracts with various research institutes.

The company is still in the early stages but has already been selected in a few private architectural design competitions.The company aims to be a "Small but Strong architect company" in the future by improving interal abilities. All employees working at PARKiz do their best to be "SMARTECT"