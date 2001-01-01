현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

호미파이 홈페이지를 가장 최적화된 상태에서 사용하시려면 다른 브라우저를 다운로드해주세요. 아이콘을 누르시면 무료 다운로드가 시작됩니다.

공간
전문가
매거진
DIY
전문가 등록하기
프리미엄
로그 아웃
Video Artist, Guem Min Jeong
아티스트 및 장인 in Seoul, Korea
소개 1프로젝트 (1) 0아이디어 북 (0)
리뷰 (0)
edit edit in admin 리뷰 요청 새로운 프로젝트
리뷰 요청 프로필 수정

프로젝트

새로운 프로젝트
  • Go 프리미엄
    • Guem Minjeong’s Solo Exhibition <Separation Walls>, Video Artist, Guem Min Jeong Video Artist, Guem Min Jeong
    Guem Minjeong’s Solo Exhibition <Separation Walls>, Video Artist, Guem Min Jeong Video Artist, Guem Min Jeong
    Guem Minjeong’s Solo Exhibition <Separation Walls>, Video Artist, Guem Min Jeong Video Artist, Guem Min Jeong
    +11
    Guem Minjeong’s Solo Exhibition <Separation Walls>

    Guem, Min Jeong  

    b.1977,  work and live in Seoul, Korea

    [Educations]

    2014   DFA. School of Communication & Art, Yonsei University, Seoul, Korea

    2004   MFA. Sculpture, Hongik University, Seoul, Korea

    2001   BFA. Sculpture, Hongik University, Seoul, Korea

    [Solo Exhibitions]

    2014   Separation Walls_Gallery SEJUL, Seoul, Korea

    2014   The cold-hearted bottom, Hong-eun Art center, Seoul, Korea

    2013   Breathing Wall_Abstract Breathing,Culture Station Seoul 284 RTO, Seoul, Korea

    2010   a breathing LIFE, NanJi Gallery, Seoul, Korea

    2009   a breathing view_Kumho Young Artist, Kumho Museum of Art, Seoul, Korea

    2007   Breathing Room, Kwanhoon Gallery, Seoul, Korea

    2006   The house, Shinhan Gallery, Seoul, Korea

    [Performance & Broadcasting]

    2013   [ART PLATFORM Special Edition]  Breathing Wall_Abstract Breathing- collaboration work with Kim Sung yong, Lee Jun Wook), Culture Station Seoul 284 RTO, Seoul, Korea

    2012   TOUCH_Image work for Dancer Lee Sun-A(Supported JUNG Art Vision), LIG Art Hall, Seoul, Korea

    2008   Out There_Collaboration with Dancer Lee Sun-A(Supported JUNG Art Vision), LIG Art Hall, Seoul

           Rerunning 

        2010. 8. 27-28    Esplanade theatres on the bay, Singapore

        2010. 3. 29-31    Young Artist Club season I, LIG Art Hall, Seoul, Korea

        2009. 11. 10-11   Seoul Performing Arts Festival 2009, Daehangno Art Theater, Seoul, Korea

        2009. 9. 26       Zagreb, Croatia                                 

        2009. 3. 29-31    Young Artist Club season I, LIG Art Hall, Seoul, Korea

        2009. 2. 11       Yokohama Dance Collection R, Yokohama, Japan      

    2003   Media Plus Art, broadcasted on Skylife Citizen Broadcast Co., Korea

    [Public Art Project]

    2014  Breathing HYBRID ( art collaboration ) Door’s Art Fair main backer LEXUS Co. Imperial Palace hotel, Seoul,+ Busan Show Room, Busan

    2012  Breathing SAMSONITE ( art collaboration ) Door’s Art Fair main backer SAMSONITE Co. Imperial Palace hotel, Seoul

    [Residency program]

    2014. 06-08  Green River project-Korea/Taiwan Exchange Artist Residency, Tamsui, Taiwan 

    2013-2015   Seoul Art Space HONGEUN, Seoul, Korea

    2009-2010   Seoul Museum of Art Nanji Residency, 4th Artist (Long term), Seoul, Korea

    2007-2008   The National Art Studio Goyang, 4th Artist (Long term), Gyeonggi-do, Korea

    [Collections]

    Seoul Museum of Art, Seoul, Korea

    Kumho Museum of Art, Seoul, Korea

    De chocolate Coffee Co. Seoul, Korea

    Samsonite Korea Co. Seoul, Korea

    [Awards &Funding, etc]

    2014   Supported Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture

    2010   Supported Gyeongi-do Cultural Foundation

    2009   Supported Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture

    2008   Kumho Young Artist Award.

    서비스 지역
    Seoul,Korea
    주소
    411-741 Seoul, Korea
    대한민국
    www.minjeong.net
      Add SEO element