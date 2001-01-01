Guem, Min Jeong

b.1977, work and live in Seoul, Korea

[Educations]

2014 DFA. School of Communication & Art, Yonsei University, Seoul, Korea

2004 MFA. Sculpture, Hongik University, Seoul, Korea

2001 BFA. Sculpture, Hongik University, Seoul, Korea

[Solo Exhibitions]

2014 Separation Walls_Gallery SEJUL, Seoul, Korea

2014 The cold-hearted bottom, Hong-eun Art center, Seoul, Korea

2013 Breathing Wall_Abstract Breathing,Culture Station Seoul 284 RTO, Seoul, Korea

2010 a breathing LIFE, NanJi Gallery, Seoul, Korea

2009 a breathing view_Kumho Young Artist, Kumho Museum of Art, Seoul, Korea

2007 Breathing Room, Kwanhoon Gallery, Seoul, Korea

2006 The house, Shinhan Gallery, Seoul, Korea

[Performance & Broadcasting]

2013 [ART PLATFORM Special Edition] Breathing Wall_Abstract Breathing- collaboration work with Kim Sung yong, Lee Jun Wook), Culture Station Seoul 284 RTO, Seoul, Korea

2012 TOUCH_Image work for Dancer Lee Sun-A(Supported JUNG Art Vision), LIG Art Hall, Seoul, Korea

2008 Out There_Collaboration with Dancer Lee Sun-A(Supported JUNG Art Vision), LIG Art Hall, Seoul

Rerunning

2010. 8. 27-28 Esplanade theatres on the bay, Singapore

2010. 3. 29-31 Young Artist Club season I, LIG Art Hall, Seoul, Korea

2009. 11. 10-11 Seoul Performing Arts Festival 2009, Daehangno Art Theater, Seoul, Korea

2009. 9. 26 Zagreb, Croatia

2009. 3. 29-31 Young Artist Club season I, LIG Art Hall, Seoul, Korea

2009. 2. 11 Yokohama Dance Collection R, Yokohama, Japan

2003 Media Plus Art, broadcasted on Skylife Citizen Broadcast Co., Korea

[Public Art Project]

2014 Breathing HYBRID ( art collaboration ) Door’s Art Fair main backer LEXUS Co. Imperial Palace hotel, Seoul,+ Busan Show Room, Busan

2012 Breathing SAMSONITE ( art collaboration ) Door’s Art Fair main backer SAMSONITE Co. Imperial Palace hotel, Seoul

[Residency program]

2014. 06-08 Green River project-Korea/Taiwan Exchange Artist Residency, Tamsui, Taiwan

2013-2015 Seoul Art Space HONGEUN, Seoul, Korea

2009-2010 Seoul Museum of Art Nanji Residency, 4th Artist (Long term), Seoul, Korea

2007-2008 The National Art Studio Goyang, 4th Artist (Long term), Gyeonggi-do, Korea

[Collections]

Seoul Museum of Art, Seoul, Korea

Kumho Museum of Art, Seoul, Korea

De chocolate Coffee Co. Seoul, Korea

Samsonite Korea Co. Seoul, Korea

[Awards &Funding, etc]

2014 Supported Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture

2010 Supported Gyeongi-do Cultural Foundation

2009 Supported Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture

2008 Kumho Young Artist Award.