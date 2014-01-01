현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

호미파이 홈페이지를 가장 최적화된 상태에서 사용하시려면 다른 브라우저를 다운로드해주세요. 아이콘을 누르시면 무료 다운로드가 시작됩니다.

공간
전문가
매거진
DIY
전문가 등록하기
프리미엄
로그 아웃
lokaldesign
건축가 in Seoul, Korea
소개 3프로젝트 (3) 0아이디어 북 (0)
리뷰 (0)
edit edit in admin 리뷰 요청 새로운 프로젝트
리뷰 요청 프로필 수정

프로젝트

새로운 프로젝트
  • Go 프리미엄
    • 제4회 안양공공예술프로젝트 프로그램의 공간화 / The 4th APAP (Anyang Public Art Project) The Spatialisation of Program, lokaldesign lokaldesign 미니멀리스트 스타일 공항
    제4회 안양공공예술프로젝트 프로그램의 공간화 / The 4th APAP (Anyang Public Art Project) The Spatialisation of Program, lokaldesign lokaldesign 미니멀리스트 스타일 공항
    제4회 안양공공예술프로젝트 프로그램의 공간화 / The 4th APAP (Anyang Public Art Project) The Spatialisation of Program, lokaldesign lokaldesign 미니멀리스트 스타일 공항
    +6
    제4회 안양공공예술프로젝트 프로그램의 공간화 / The 4th APAP (Anyang Public Art Project) The Spatialisation of Program
    부여 작은집 / Buyeo Small House, lokaldesign lokaldesign 러스틱스타일 주택
    부여 작은집 / Buyeo Small House, lokaldesign lokaldesign 러스틱스타일 주택
    부여 작은집 / Buyeo Small House, lokaldesign lokaldesign 러스틱스타일 주택
    +6
    부여 작은집 / Buyeo Small House
    신영사 출판사옥 / Shinyoungsa Publishing House, lokaldesign lokaldesign 모던 스타일 공항
    신영사 출판사옥 / Shinyoungsa Publishing House, lokaldesign lokaldesign 모던 스타일 공항
    신영사 출판사옥 / Shinyoungsa Publishing House, lokaldesign lokaldesign 모던 스타일 공항
    +2
    신영사 출판사옥 / Shinyoungsa Publishing House

    lokaldesign focuses on and has been working on meaningful
    changes that can be created when architecture is incorporated into public and everyday space. The projects that lokaldesign has been working on are the outcome achieved from the research on social and cultural background based on understanding of the environment and the adoption and experiment of new technologies in the design process.

    서비스
    Architecture
    서비스 지역
    Seoul,Korea 그리고 서울시 마포구
    주소
    33, Dongmak-ro, Mapo-gu
    121-883 Seoul, Korea
    대한민국
    +82-27906862 www.lokaldesign.com

    최근 homify 에디터에 의해 언급됨

      Add SEO element