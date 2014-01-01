현재 사용하시는 브라우저는 이전 버전입니다.

    • Description
    Human judge everything by their view. So they get pet items what they think that’s cool. But would cats really love those items? Cats basically love cardboard box because its texture and good heatproof. KITTENBOX can satisfy your cat’s basic needs like good rest, observation from on high, activity, play. And it also can provide interior effect with sensitive design. KITTENBOX is the best choice for the new life style for both human and cat.

    서비스
    애완동물
    서비스 지역
    한국 그리고 서울
    회사 수상내역
    2014년 중소기업청 hit500 선정
    주소
    07255 서울
    대한민국
    www.kittenbox.co.kr
    법적 소유권

    제품 디자인 및 상표권 소유

