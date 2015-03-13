Atelier Chang is an international design praxis based in Notting Hill in London and Zurich. We value innovative design by incorporating materiality and technology from concept to detail. It requires closely working with the artists and engineers alike to drive unique spaces and products. Atelier Chang values our conceptual strength in design to guide through multiple scales of the projects, whether it is from master plan to a building to a detail of a table.
- 서비스
- Architecture
- 서비스 지역
- UK 그리고 London
- 주소
-
125A Westbourne Grove London
W2 4UP London
대한민국
+44-2079988274 atelierchang.com